



Bangkok and Tokyo, Feb 28, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), a leader of banking business in Thailand, and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., today announced the official launch of SCB JCB Platinum Credit Card issuing in Thailand.Siam Commercial Bank is a leading digital lifestyle bank, offering deposits and lending service and a wide range of other financial products and services in Thailand. JCB cards are today issued in 23 countries and regions with more than 123 million cardmembers and accepted at merchants around the world. JCB entered into the Thailand market in 1989. With the strong presence of JCB merchants across Asia Pacific including Japan, Korea and China, the card will provide benefits to the cardmembers who travel to those countries.Ms. Pitiporn Phanaphat, First Executive Vice President of SCB Credit Card Product and Partnership & Business Development Function, SCB said, "In line with SCB's strategy focusing on partnerships for banking and expanding its customer base, this year SCB collaborated with JCB, Japan's top player in payment services, to introduce the SCB JCB Platinum Credit Card under a Passport of Trendy Asian Lifestyles concept. The new card seeks to attract first jobbers who, according to behavioral research, tend to adopt trends from abroad, particularly the trendy Asian lifestyle, and prefer traveling to five popular Asian tourist destinations: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan. They are also fond of food and famous brands from Japan. Moreover, SCB is also focusing on offering "customer experience" with financial products and services designed to create new experience for the Bank's customers. To increase familiarity with digital services, SCB JCB Platinum Credit Card will be SCB's first credit card that allows to make a simple application for card membership with only a few steps via SCB EASY Application, increasing convenience and speed for both existing and new SCB's customers."Kimihisa Imada, President and Chief Operating Officer of JCBI said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of a new credit card with SCB, a major leading bank in Thailand. In recent years, JCBI has been focusing on expanding business for Thai people in this market. We are confident that the issuance of SCB JCB Platinum Credit Card will contribute to increasing its presence and make both of our businesses grow. Also, SCB JCB Platinum Credit Card holders will be satisfied with enjoying privileges and services in their daily life and traveling."The SCB JCB Platinum Credit Card comes with special privileges to create the ultimate dining, traveling, and shopping experiences in Thailand, featuring special deals for top travel destinations in five countries. Designed to truly match millennial lifestyles, the privileges offered by the SCB JCB Platinum Credit Card include:* 3% cash back without a minimum amount and 1 point for each spending of 25 baht: When shopping from the first baht using the SCB JCB PLATINUM credit card in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan in local currencies only. Up to 2,000 baht in cash back per billing period.* No application or annual fees.* Free access to JCB Airport Lounges at major airports in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Hawaii and Shanghai* 100 baht Grab discount for rides to Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi Airports (up to 2 rides / calendar year)* Special pocket WIFI rental fee of only 100 baht/day for rental period of 3 days or longer for use in Japan only.* Travel insurance: Special coverage while traveling overseas when the tickets are purchased using the card of up to 4.5 million baht and medical insurance coverage for accidents or sickness of up to 25,000 baht/session.* Dining discounts and privileges for food lovers at more than 100 restaurants in Thailand, such as Chabuton, Shabu Shabu On-Yasai, Ootoya, Gyu-Kaku, Saboten, Katsuya, and Yoshinoya, etc.* Shopping discounts both in Thailand and other Asian Trendy Countries: Exclusive for SCB JCB PLATINUM Credit Card holder get cashback 10% at Uniqlo shop all over Thailand (March 1 - May 31, 2019) and get discount up to 10% and receive up to 1,000 THB cash back at Mitsui Outlet Park and Mitsui Shopping Park 15 outlets all over Japan.Moreover, there is also an exclusive acquisition campaign for new customers to SCB JCB Platinum Credit Card to buy 1 get 1 free Airplane tickets for traveling to either Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore or Hong Kong with a minimum 30,000 THB spending via the card and the promotion can only be redeem using 1 SCB Reward Point via SCB Easy Application. Spending period to be eligible for the campaign are as follows: 1st round: 1 Mar 19 - 30 Apr 19 | 2nd round: 1 May 19 - 30 Jun 19About SCBSiam Commercial Bank PCL is one of Thailand's leading universal banks. Established by Royal Charter in 1906 as the first Thai bank, SCB ranks number 2 in market capitalization among Thai financial institutions as of the end of September 2018 (Baht 506 billion). Its network of branches and service points offers nationwide coverage with 1,028 branches. (If investment centers, business centers, and service centers were to be included, the total number of branches would be 1,045). In addition, the Bank has 72 foreign exchange kiosks, and 9,564 ATM machines to provide services that meet the demands of all customer groups, including corporate, SME and retail customers. The Bank's total assets are Baht 3,097 billion. More information is available on the Bank's website at www.scb.co.th.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ or http://www.th.jcb/th/ContactJCB Co., Ltd.Kumiko KidaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSiam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited.Piyaporn ThipsoonthornsakEmail: piyaporn.thipsoonthornsak@scb.co.thPichamon KetupamaEmail: pichamon.ketupama@scb.co.thSource: JCBCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.