Zebra Medical Vision announces two new CE marked registrations for deep learning algorithms that help radiologists and Emergency Room (ER) staff to prioritize acute conditions for the first time in both CT scans and X-rays and reduce reports turnaround time (RTAT).

Zebra Medical Vision (https://www.zebra-med.com/), the deep learning imaging analytics company, announces it's been granted CE certification to two Zebra-Med products that accelerate clinical review and diagnosis of acute conditions in medical imaging. The AI technology can flag time-critical cases such as pneumothorax in chest x-rays and brain bleeds in CT scans. The technology reduces the time it takes radiologists and ER staff to spot acute conditions by 80%! This speed, in turn, improves the quality and timeliness of treatment.

Zebra-med's acute insights line of products is part of a growing list of solutions now offered to health providers and governments. The Zebra-Med imaging analytics engine connects to any PACS system and analyzes relevant scans with corresponding algorithms. Once an acute condition is detected, a standard HL7 message alerts the hospitals' various systems, such as the radiology department or ER department worklists. Each hospital can customize the way the alert is presented in the worklist, either with color coding or priority ranking. The technology can be deployed on-premise or via the cloud, and neither method compromisess the radiology core workflow, originally acquired images, or risks breaching protected health information data laws.

Pneumothorax, the presence of gas within the pleural space between the lung and the chest wall, remains a globally important health problem with considerable associated morbidity and healthcare costs. Without prompt management, pneumothorax can lead to total lung collapse and other potentially fatal complications. It can be spontaneous or can be caused by underlying lung disease, trauma, or complications from biopsies or surgical procedures. With an estimated incidence rate of 18-28 cases per 100,000 population, there are between 130,000 207,000 cases of pneumothorax in Europe every year. Misdiagnosis or late-diagnosis of Pneumothorax impacts around 74,000 americans per year.

Brain bleed is even more prevalent and accounts for approximately 8-15% of all strokes in western countries. It impacts almost 3.6 million Americans each year. Strokes or traumatic brain injury occur every 9 seconds, and diagnostic brain scans can cost $150,000 per patient. Brain bleed is a devastating disease, with a high 30-day mortality rate that ranges from 35% to 52%. It is estimated that about 50% of this mortality occurs within the first 24 hours, emphasizing the importance of early detection and effective treatment in the Emergency Department.

"In a clinical validation study we performed, Zebra-med's acute CXR pneumothorax and CT brain bleed products demonstrated a promising potential to substantially reduce turn around time and increase the radiologist's confidence in making these diagnoses," said Dr. TerenceMatalon, MD, FACR, FSIR Chairman, Diagnostic Radiology at Albert Einstein Medical Center. "Seeing the software in action emphasized key aspects AI solutions must address in order impact our field: high accuracy, speed, seamless integration to our workflow, and the ability to work on multi modalities both X-ray and CT."

"Our acute-findings line of products emphasizes the Zebra Medical Vision team's dedication to providing AI solutions to the majority of radiology departments worldwide who are reading and reporting more than just one modality," says Eyal Gura, Zebra-Med's CEO and Co-Founder. "We are thrilled to make this solution available today to hospitals across Europe that work with the many PACS and worklist systems that already integrate Zebra-Med's software."

Zebra-Med works with some of the world's leading health providers, which together operate over 100 hospitals. Last year, Zebra-MEd received 8 CE marks for various algorithms and 510(k) FDA clearance for its Coronary Calcium Scoring algorithm, expanding company's footprint in the US. In addition to the recently announced Israel Innovation Authority grants, Zebra-Med has raised over $50 million from a range of investors over three funding rounds.

*The acute-findings solutions are available for sale in the European Union, 510(k)-pending. Not available for sale in the USA.

About Zebra Medical Vision

Zebra Medical Vision uses deep learning to create and provide next generation products and services to the healthcare industry. Its Imaging Analytics Platform allows healthcare institutions to identify patients at risk of disease, and offer improved, preventative treatment pathways to improve patient care. Headquartered in Kibbutz Shefayim Israel, Zebra was founded in 2014 by Co-Founders Eyal Toledano, Eyal Gura, and Elad Benjamin and funded by Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Intermountain Investment Fund, OurCrowd Qure, Aurum, aMoon, Nvidia, J&J, and Dolby Ventures. For more information, visit www.zebra-med.com.

