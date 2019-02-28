As from March 1, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Savosolar Oyj will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until March 13, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ---------------------------------------------- Short name: SAVOS TR ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012256774 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 169774 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------- As from March 15, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Savosolar Oyj will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SAVOS BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012256782 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 169773 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 8 505 65 172.