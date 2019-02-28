Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes January-December 2018 Interim Report

Auriant recommenced mining operations at Tardan in July. In 2018, the Company mined 219,000 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 2.58 g/t and this ore was stacked on the heap leach. Total gold production from the heap leach for 2018 was 350.4 kg (11,267 oz), compared to 761.7 kg (24,487 oz) in the same period in the previous year (-54%), which exactly matched the 2018 initial production target announced in October 2017.

In 2018, the Company produced 72.9 kg (2,344 oz) of alluvial gold compared to 47.8 kg (1,537 oz) produced in 2017. Production at Solcocon in July was interrupted by heavy rainfall, which led to widespread flooding in the Zabaikalsky region. Due to these conditions, Solcocon wasn't able to extend its alluvial operations on the 3rd placer (as announced in October 2017) and meet an initial 2018 production forecast of 150 kg of gold.

The CIL project is going according to plan and has passed the State Ecological Expertise, which means that the plant complies with environmental protection standards. Construction of the plant has continued through the winter and we expect CIL production to commence in July 2019. The heap leach will continue to be in operation until the CIL plant starts.

In December 2018, the Company repaid US$ 2.0 mln to VTB in line with a repayment schedule.

In 2018, the Company made an agreement with Golden Impala Limited on a new unsecured revolving bridging loan facility of US$ 3 mln in order to provide short-term working capital during the low production season and to secure continuous funding of the CIL project. In the beginning of December, 2018 the Company drew down US$ 2 mln from the facility which has a maturity date of December 31, 2019.

At the end of December, 2018 the Company executed a loan agreement with VTB providing US$ 4.4 mln (RUB 300 mln) for the CIL construction with a maturity date at December 31, 2021. In December 2018, the Company drew down US$ 2.2 mln out of the facility.

Full report is available here:

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se .

