Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-02-28 / 09:50 *Corporate News* *PNE AG: First wind farm in Sweden completed * *- *Project with 25.2 MW erected - Wind farm commissioned on schedule Cuxhaven, February 28, 2019 - The internationally operating project developer PNE AG has completed the Swedish wind energy project Laxaskogen on schedule. The wind farm was developed by PNE and sold in 2017 to the German private investor Wirtgen Invest Energy GmbH. The wind farm was built by PNE group on behalf of the owner and has now been put into operation. The transaction and the construction phase have been accompanied for the investor by WiNRG GmbH, Hamburg. The wind farm was built in the South of Sweden. Laxaskogen is located in a forest area continuously used for modern Swedish forest industry. The area is already well equipped with roads constructed and used by forest machines and transportations. Construction has been completed as agreed within the first quarter 2019 and could be concluded on schedule. Total installed capacity for the Laxaskogen wind farm is 25.2 megawatts. The wind farm consists of 7 turbines each with a capacity of 3.6 megawatts. WKN GmbH, a company of PNE group, who developed the project in a cooperation, was be responsible for the construction of the project. Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "In this project we had very good und trustfully cooperation with the investor. The timely completion of the Laxaskogen wind farm demonstrates once again the high quality of PNE projects. Further wind farm projects in Sweden are already in the development phase." *About the PNE Group* The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions. *Contacts for enquiries* *PNE AG* *PNE AG* Rainer Heinsohn Christopher Rodler Corporate Communications Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0) 4721 718 453 Tel: +49 (0) 40 87933 114 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com End of Media Release Issuer: PNE AG Key word(s): Energy 2019-02-28 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PNE AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pne-ag.com Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 782205 2019-02-28

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2019 03:50 ET (08:50 GMT)