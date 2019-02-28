Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC: Dividend Announcement

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces a fourth interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 of 2.70 pence per Ordinary Share making a total 10.20 pence for the year representing an increase of 2.0% on the previous year's dividend. This fourth interim dividend will be paid on 29 March 2019 to members on the register at the close of business on 8 March 2019. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 7 March 2019.

28 February 2019

