AroCell AB: Abstract from AroCell accepted for poster presentation during AACR 2019

The study entitled "The Assay of Thymidine Kinase 1 in Sera from Subjects with Hematological and Solid Tumors with AroCell TK 210 ELISA: Comparison with TK-Liaison Assay and its Clinical Implications" by Jagarlamudi KK et al. shows that the AroCell TK 210 ELISA has a higher sensitivity for TK1 in sera from subjects with solid tumors and a similar sensitivity and specificity to the TK-Liaison assay for hematological malignancies. This indicates that the AroCell TK210 ELISA may facilitate the application of TK1 as a biomarker for solid tumors. Furthermore, the robustness and convenience of the ELISA not only overcomes the limitations of TK-Liaison but also widens the clinical applications of TK1 in cancer management.

The study included a large group of serum samples (N=273; blood donors (N=102), hematological tumors (N=51), breast cancer (N=60) and urological conditions (N=60)) analyzed for TK1 protein by TK 210 ELISA and TK1 activity by TK-Liaison assay.

The full abstract is available following the link below. https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/6812/presentation/5087

