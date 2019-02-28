Edison Investment Research - General Industrials - Sarine Technologies: Sarine continued to experience more muted midstream demand in Q418, both in terms of capital equipment sales and recurring revenues. At the same time, it has kept its operating expenses under control, which allowed it to post a 6.3% y-o-y improvement in operating profit in FY18. As sales and marketing initiatives intensify in 2019 while industry challenges persist, the company has decided to temporarily reduce its dividend policy to one US cent every six months (from 2 US cents before), which still translates into a solid dividend yield at c 5% on an annualised basis.ISIN: IL0010927254

