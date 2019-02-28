Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

First Interim Dividend

The Company announces that the Board of the Company has declared a first interim dividend of 8.0p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2019. This represents an increase of 11.1% compared to the first interim dividend paid by the Company in 2018 (first interim dividend 2018: 7.2p per share). Such dividend will be paid on Thursday, 16 May 2019 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 5 April 2019. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 4 April 2019. The dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.

The 11.1% increase to this first interim dividend of 8.0p per share when compared to the corresponding dividend in 2018, has been made in order to reduce the disparity between the first and second interim dividends.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Asset Services, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Wednesday, 24 April 2019.

The second interim dividend is expected to be declared in September 2019.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

28 February 2019