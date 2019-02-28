Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $4.12 Billion Autonomous Trucks Market

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Autonomous Trucks Market Outlook Report 2019-2029

Forecasts by Sensor (Radar, Lidar, Image Sensor, Ultrasonic), by Hardware & Software (Communication Systems, Cameras, GPS System), by Type (Function-Specific Automation, Combined Function Automation, Limited Self-Driving Automation, Full Self-Driving Automation) Plus Profiles of Leading Companies Developing Driverless, Self-Driving Commercial Vehicles

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Autonomous Trucks market. Visiongain assesses that this market will reach $4.19bn in 2019.

Autonomous trucks offer the potential for improved safety and reduced transportation and logistics costs because the main cost, the driver, is ultimately removed from the equation.

In April 2017, Tesla Inc announced plans to launch autonomous trucks onto the market. The company is expanding its existing product portfolio by introducing new products, which will help the company strengthen its business in the autonomous trucks market. This is an example of the business critical headline that you need to know about - and more importantly, you need to read company name's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand new report you find 228 tables,129 charts and graphs- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 237 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Autonomous Trucks market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

• Global Autonomous Trucks Market Forecasts From 2019-2029

• Regional Autonomous Trucks Market Forecasts From 2019-2029 Covering

North America Autonomous Trucks Market 2019-2029

• U.S. Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029

• Canada Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029

• Mexico Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029

Europe Autonomous Trucks Market 2019-2029

• United Kingdom Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast,2019 to 2029

• Germany Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029

• France Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029

• Italy Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029

• Rest of Europe Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029

Asia Pacific Autonomous Trucks Market 2019-2029

• China Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029

• India Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029

• Japan Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029

Middle East and Africa Autonomous Trucks Market 2019-2029

• South Africa Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029

• UAE Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029

• Rest of Middle East and Africa Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029

Latin America Autonomous Trucks Market 2019-2029

• Brazil Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast, 2019 to 2029

• Rest of Latin America Autonomous Trucks Market Revenue Forecast 2019 to 2029

Autonomous Trucks Submarket Forecasts From 2019-2029

Autonomous Truck Forecasts By Sensor From 2019-2029

• Radar Forecast 2019 to 2029

• Lidar Forecast 2019 to 2029

• Image Sensor Forecast 2019 to 2029

• Ultrasonic Forecast 2019 to 2029

Autonomous Truck Forecasts By Hardware & Software From 2019-2029

• Communication Systems Forecast 2019 to 2029

• Cameras Forecast 2019 to 2029

• GPS System Forecast 2019 to 2029

Autonomous Truck Forecasts By Type From 2019-2029

• Function-Specific Automation Forecast 2019 to 2029

• Combined Function Automation Forecast 2019 to 2029

• Limited Self-Driving Automation Forecast 2019 to 2029

• Full Self-Driving Automation Forecast 2019 to 2029

• Analysis Of The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Global, Regional And Country Level Autonomous Trucks Markets From 2018-2028

• Profiles Of The Leading 15 Autonomous Truck Companies

• BMW AG

• AB Volvo

• Ford Motor Company

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Google Inc.

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• Tesla Inc.

• Volkswagen AG

• Groupe Renault

• Daimler AG

• GM Cruise LLC.

• Thomas Built Buses, Inc.

• FAW Group

• Baidu Trucks



How will you benefit from this report?

• Keep your autonomous trucks knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

• Learn how to exploit new autonomous trucks technological trends

• Realise your company's full potential within the market

• Understand the autonomous trucks competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the automotive value chain

• Truck OEMs

• Automotive OEMs

• Autonomous vehicle developers

• Artificial intelligence specialists

• Component manufacturers

• Sensor specialists

• Electronics companies

• Logistics & distribution companies

• Wholesalers and retailers

• Software developers

• Business development managers

• Market analysts

• Consultants

• Marketing managers

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Contractors

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the autonomous trucks market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today Autonomous Trucks Market Outlook Report 2019-2029. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/autonomous-trucks-market-outlook-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

AB Volvo

Adrian Flux

Alibaba

Allianz

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

Audi

Baidu Trucks

Baojun

Bentley

BharatBenz.

BMW AG

Bosch

BT

Budweiser

Bugatti

Buick

Cadillac

Chevrolet

China National Petroleum Corporation

Chrysler

Civil Maps

Continental

Cruise Automation Inc.

CSR

Daimler AG

Daimler Buses

Daimler Financial Services

Daimler Trucks

Daimler Trucks North America LLC.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Dongfeng Truck

Ducati

Eicher

Faurecia.

FAW Group Corporation

FCA

Flux Auto

Ford Motor Company

Freightliner

FUSO

Garmin

Geely Holding

General Motors Company (GM)

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial)

Gett

GM Cruise LLC

GM Europe (GME)

GM International Operations (GMIO)

GM North America (GMNA)

GM South America (GMSA)

GMC

Google Inc.

Groupe Renault

HERE Consortium

Hino Motors

Holden

Homegrown

Honda

Intel

Isuzu Motors

Jiefang

Lamborghini

Lyft

MAN

MAN Commercial Vehicles

MAN Power Engineering

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Microsoft

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus

Mobileye

Nauto

Netflix

Nirenberg Neuroscience LLC

Nova Bus

Nvidia Corp

OmniVision

ON Semiconductor

Opel

Otto

Panasonic

Peloton

Porsche

Prevost

QNX

Qualcomm

ReachNow

Renault Nissan

Renault Trucks

RIM

Rio Tinto

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAIC

SAIPS

Samsung

Scania

SDLG

SEAT

Skoda

SonSumitomo Electric

Sunwin

Terex Trucks

Tesla

Thomas Built Buses, Inc.

TomTom

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Research Institute

Trimble

TuSimple

Uber Technologies, Inc.

UD Bus

UD Trucks

Vale

Vauxhall

Velodyne

Verizon

Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Electronics Research Laboratory

Volvo Cars USA

Volvo Group

Walmart

Waymo

Western Star

Wuling

YAZAKI

Yazaki

YouTube

Zoom Car



Organisations mentioned

Eurostat

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)

Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA)

Singapore Land Transport Authority

World Road Transport Organisation (IRU)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com