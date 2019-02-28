GreatGuides.com needs you! We have immediate opportunities for expert guides in the adventure travel industry to create sustainable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for adventurous travelers

- GreatGuides.com has launched and is recruiting adventure guides worldwide

- The company's goal is to be the number one source for adventure travelers to find tours with local guides

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To have a great travel experience, you need a great guide. The best experiences create a personal connection between adventurers and their guide. GreatGuides.com matches adventure seekers to inspirational guides.

"Guides are the foundation of delivering life changing adventures. The Great Guides concept provides tools and resources for guides to run a successful guide business AND continue to be a guide." Dan Moore, CEO Pandion Consulting & Facilitation

GreatGuides' mission is to:

Seamlessly connect adventure guides directly with travelers.

Enable guides to build a sustainable business that supports the local community.

Promote a 'leave no trace' tourism philosophy.

Provide travelers with unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

GreatGuides.com is an expansion of www.GreatGuides.org . Roddy Bay, a leader in the adventure travel field, created GreatGuides.org so local experts could share insights about their communities.

"The launch of GreatGuides.com is brilliant news for the guiding industry and for travellers looking for a personal, authentic destination experience. The original GreatGuides.org project, which I curated, was created by leading guides to express the passion, experience, and skills of guides in Africa. I am delighted that GreatGuides.com will take this project forward to a global audience, giving travellers a way to connect directly with inspirational people and experiences around the world." Roddy Bray

The GreatGuides.com platform:

Allows guides to launch sustainable, independent ventures with no upfront costs.

Pairs adventure travelers to local guides with outstanding knowledge and cultural insights.

Promotes ethical tourism, allowing travelers to contribute to NGOs or other charities selected by local guides.

"During my sabbatical, I went trekking with a guide in a remote region of Ladakh, India. There I discovered the huge disparity between the price paid by the traveler and the earnings of the adventure guide! I wanted to build a site that would benefit guides and help them grow their business. The GreatGuides platform will help guides dictate their terms and pricing. Guides get the tools and resources to design trips and reach out to global adventure travelers." - Atma Shetty, Founder of GreatGuides

GreatGuides is recruiting guides with expertise in the following areas:

Adventure.

Ecotourism.

Hiking.

Rafting.

Cuisine.

Culture.

Are you a guide who loves to bring once-in-a-lifetime experiences to adventure travelers? Learn more about becoming a GreatGuide here .

GreatGuides:

GreatGuides will augment the adventure tourism industry by connecting guides directly with travelers. Our model reflects our guiding principles: