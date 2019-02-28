The utility has issued a request for qualification for a further 900 MW of PV at the huge solar park, which is set to reach a total capacity of 5 GW.The Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA) has finally launched the tender process to expand the capacity of the huge Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park - the largest solar project in the Middle East - by 900 MW. The request for proposal relates to the fifth phase of the massive project, after the utility issued a specific tender for IPP advisory services in May. Phase V will have a PV capacity of 900 MW and be commissioned in the second ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...