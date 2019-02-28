Fantastic Services hosted its First Annual Franchise Conference at Venue 360, Luton, on 19th February 2019, awarding franchise partners in 10 categories.

The event was an internal conference, organised for Fantastic Services' franchisees, to celebrate the Fantastic brand, to improve communication with franchise partners, to include them in the planning of the strategy and to award them for their hard work and excellent achievements. The conference turned out a great success, much as expected, with over 60 franchisees attending.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005378/en/

Photo: courtesy of Fantastic Services

Some of the main topics covered at the event included:

The company strategy for the year and beyond;

Meeting the management team and finding out how they can support the franchisees;

A keynote speech by Nick Stojic, a former McDonald's franchise expert who spoke about how to be a great franchisee;

Opportunities for growth and further profits;

The fantastic support available to all franchisees.

David Rambridge, Service Experience Manager, shared his thoughts on the event:

"I was absolutely delighted to see all of our Fantastic franchises at our first annual conference last week and it was a pleasure to host the first ever event. It was so good to see so much enthusiasm for the brand and desire to grow the business. The presenters were very informative and entertaining and you would never have known that this was the first time presenting for many of them too.

"It's vital that we communicate well to our franchisees and vice versa so the conference is a great way to do it. I particularly enjoyed being able to spend some quality time talking to many of our franchisees who do amazing job every day.

"I can't wait for the next one!"

During the Fantastic Services First Annual Franchise Conference, franchisees were awarded in 10 categories, including Best Customer Service, Best Growth, Brand Ambassador, Overall Contribution, Best Over-All Performance. Fantastic Services management had also organised a raffle for a charity with a number of prizes, the first prize being a free franchise package.

Fantastic Services is an international property maintenance provider based in the UK. The company was founded in 2009 and since then has developed more than 25 high-end services suitable for both domestic and commercial properties. With a focus on innovation and technology, Fantastic Services has shown to be a fast-growing franchisor as well there are over 400 franchise units across the UK, the USA, and Australia.

The property services business sector in the UK is a £163 billion industry and it is hungry like never before for reliable service providers. Statistics show that the annual growth for the last 5 years is 3.56%. At the moment, around 1.2 million people are employed in that sector. As a company that has grown to become one of the largest services providers, Fantastic Services is now focused on continuously improving the experience for its franchisees.

Find out more about Fantastic Services franchise opportunities here: https://joinfantastic.com/

About Fantastic Services (https://www.fantasticservices.com/

Fantastic Services is one of the leading services providers in London, the North West and the South East. With 25+ services in their portfolio, they are easily the "one-stop shop" for all home, garden, and office needs. Currently, about 300 franchise partners and nearly 2,000 technicians operate under the brand name in the UK alone. Over 300 branded vehicles cross the streets of London.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005378/en/

Contacts:

Fantastic Services PR team

Nevena Nikolova

nevena.nikolova@fantasticservices.com