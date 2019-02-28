Strategy Execution Named Top 10 Corporate Education & Training Company by Enterprise Services Outlook

Recognised for equipping leaders with the skills needed to march ahead with excellence

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, Inc. has been named one of Enterprise Services Outlook's Top 10 Corporate Education & Training Companies for 2018. The global business magazine annually selects the top 10 companies that provide learners with the skills needed to succeed today.

"We are proud to be named as an industry leader by Enterprise Services Outlook. Our goal is to provide transformative learning experiences that have a direct impact for learners across industries and regions," said Christoffer Ellehuus, Strategy Execution's CEO. "Given today's complex working environment, we understand that business professionals today need the right blend of technical and business skills and the right adaptive mindset to effectively execute on strategic projects. Our new learning solutions focus not only on knowledge building, but relevant application and reinforcement to help transform individual behaviours and increase organisational productivity," he continued.

Strategy Execution courses, which span across a broad range of areas including project management, vendor management, and adaptive leadership, are available in a variety of formats - including live classroom training and on-demand e-Training - to make learning as convenient and accessible as possible. As organisations continue to invest in their people, Strategy Execution provides them flexible opportunities to do so in a way that best fits working professionals' needs and ensures value.

With over 35 years of experience, Strategy Execution specialises in comprehensive training solutions that empower leaders to execute organisational strategy and run projects successfully. Strategy Execution partners with top universities to create unique, academically backed and research-driven programmes to develop leaders with holistic skill sets and competencies across multiple disciplines.

About Strategy Execution

Strategy Execution, the global authority in project leadership training, equips your people with the complete package of technical and leadership skills - the mindset, adaptability, and expertise to lead and execute projects in any context. With curricula in adaptive strategic execution, project management, business analysis, contract management, and more, Strategy Execution partners with your organisation to build skill sets and change mindsets. It's time to declare a new standard of performance. For more information, visit strategyex.co.uk.

All references to "Strategy Execution" are to TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, Inc., a Virginia corporation.

