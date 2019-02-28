The level of new solar capacity - 8,263 MW - however, was 15.5% down from the 9,782 MW added in 2017 owing to safeguarding duty and tax taking a toll on large-scale PV. While utility-scale solar declined 23% year-on-year, rooftop PV remained a bright spot, and registered impressive growth of 66%.From pv magazine India. India added 16.3 GW of new power generation capacity last year, with renewable energy accounting for an impressive 70% of it and solar representing 50.7%. Coal made up 27.5% of the new capacity, according to figures from Mercom India. The nation installed 8,263 MW of solar capacity ...

