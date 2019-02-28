sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 28.02.2019

28.02.2019 | 11:37
PR Newswire

Sasol Appoints New Country Director for Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG and MAPUTO, Mozambique, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol is pleased to announce the appointment of Ovidio José Sarmento Rodolfo as Country Director for Mozambique.

Ovidio comes to Sasol with solid experience in the oil and gas industry in various engineering, managerial, commercial and leadership roles. Ovidio holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's degree in Business Administration. He has occupied various senior management roles in both international and state owned companies.

He started his career with BP in Mozambique where he proposed a strategy that initiated the turnaround of the lubricants business in terms of profitability, while at IPG he led and coordinated the design phase of three oil terminal projects in Maputo, Beira and Moatize. At Inpetro Energy, he managed all operations covering the reception, storage and dispatch of fuels.

Gilbert Y Yevi, Senior Vice President for Sasol Exploration and Production International commented, "We are delighted to welcome Ovidio on board and confident that his appointment will benefit not only Sasol, but all our stakeholders in Mozambique, given his extensive knowledge of the industry and the operating landscape."

"Over the past decade, the availability of gas from the Pande and Temane gas fields has helped to grow the domestic gas market in Mozambique, enabling the wholesale and retail supply of gas. In addition, the development of gas infrastructure stimulated by Sasol and its partners has helped to drive socio-economic development and economic diversification. Today, about a third of Mozambique's electricity is generated from Pande and Temane gas. We believe that Ovidio will be a great asset to our company in bringing new thinking and perspectives in continuing our strong partnership with Mozambique and its people."

He concluded by saying that Ovidio's appointment is yet another testament of our commitment to the development of Mozambique in partnership with and through Mozambicans by building on our foundation of win-win in-country partnerships.

About Sasol:

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company. Through our talented people, we safely and sustainably create superior value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. We integrated sophisticated technologies in world-scale operating facilities to produce and commercialise commodity and specialised chemicals, gaseous and liquid fuels, and lower-carbon electricity.


Issued by:

Alex Anderson, Head of Group Media Relations
Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 6509; Mobile +27 (0) 71 600 9605;
alex.anderson@sasol.com

Matebello Motloung, Senior Specialist: Media Relations
Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 9256; Mobile: +27 (0) 83 773 9457;
matebello.motloung@sasol.com


© 2019 PR Newswire