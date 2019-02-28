A Guide for Travelers Who Plan to Visit Japan for Rugby World Cup 2019

Tips for sightseeing, including information for rugby fans on the spots during the event

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuchu City is thrilled to host the events and provide rugby-related information for travelers who plan to visit Japan to watch the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2019, which is scheduled to begin in September 2019.

Fuchu - the City of Rugby Lovers

Fuchu City has pursued a variety of initiatives as part of its campaign as "Fuchu, the Rugby City." Fuchu is home to two Top League rugby clubs-Toshiba Brave Lupus and Suntory Sungoliath. The city is located next to the site of Tokyo Stadium, the venue for the upcoming eight World Cup matches including the opening match. As the city prepares to host official team camps for England and France, rugby fever in Fuchu is expected to reach new heights.

Fuchu Official Visitor Guide

http://mystery-city-fuchu.jp/ (EN/FR/SP)



The fantastic experiences of Fuchu have been documented in videos and other media by influencers from different countries, including England, Australia, France and Argentina. This sightseeing guide is packed with information on must-see locations and events around Fuchu, including the beautiful Babadaimon no Keyaki Namiki (two rows of Zelkova trees at the Baba Daimon Gate); the historical treasures that are the city's shrines, temples and other precious buildings; the city's natural features; museums where visitors can see and experience the history; and the sights of the Sumomo Matsuri (Plum Festival), an event related to the summer schedule of local events.

Related Events

Saturday, September 14th : Musashi-no-Kuni no Sake Matsuri (Japanese Rice Wine Festival), venue: open space by the main path leading to the Okunitama-jinja Shrine)

: Musashi-no-Kuni no Sake Matsuri (Japanese Rice Wine Festival), venue: open space by the main path leading to the Okunitama-jinja Shrine) Saturday-Sunday, September 21st-22nd : French Event, venue: Keyaki Namiki Dori Ave.

: French Event, venue: Keyaki Namiki Dori Ave. Friday-Saturday, September 27th-28th : Kuri Matsuri (Chestnut Festival), venue: Okunitama-jinja Shrine

: Kuri Matsuri (Chestnut Festival), venue: Okunitama-jinja Shrine Saturday-Sunday, October 5th-6th : English Event, venue: Keyaki Namiki Dori Ave.

: English Event, venue: Keyaki Namiki Dori Ave. Monday, October 14th (public holiday): Jazz in Fuchu, venue: Fuchu Station and a few other stations on the Keio Line

(public holiday): Jazz in Fuchu, venue: Fuchu Station and a few other stations on the Keio Line Sunday, October 20th : Fuchu City Street Parade commemorating the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the Fuchu City, venue: Keyaki Namiki Dori Ave.

Rugby Club Practice Grounds

Toshiba Brave Lupus: Toshiba Rugby Grounds in Fuchu (1 Toshiba-cho, Fuchu, Tokyo )

) Suntory Sungoliath: Suntory Fuchu Sports Center (6-22 Koremasa, Fuchu, Tokyo )

Popular Places in Fuchu

Okunitama-jinja Shrine (3-1 Miyamachi, Fuchu, Tokyo )

) Babadaimon no Keyaki Namiki (two rows of Zelkova trees at the Baba Daimon Gate) (2-2 Miyamachi to 2-9 Kotobuki-cho (up to Sakura Dori Ave.), Fuchu, Tokyo )

) JRA Tokyo Racecourse (horse racing) (1-1 Hiyoshicho, Fuchu, Tokyo )

) Suntory Tokyo Musashino Brewery (3-1 Yazaki-cho, Fuchu, Tokyo )

Access

Keio Fuchu Station : 22 minutes by Special Express train from Keio Shinjuku Station, or 16 minutes from Keio Hachioji Station.

: 22 minutes by Special Express train from Keio Shinjuku Station, or 16 minutes from Keio Hachioji Station. JR Fuchuhommachi Station: 39 minutes from JR Shinjuku Station on the JR Chuo and JR Musashino Lines, or 41 minutes from JR Kawasaki Station on the Nambu Line.

