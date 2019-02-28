Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full Year 2018 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth-quarter 2018 revenues increased 2 percent to $786 million

Fourth-quarter 2018 Sterile Injectables revenues increased 32 percent to $259 million

Fourth-quarter 2018 XIAFLEX franchise revenues increased 30 percent to $80 million

Company expects 2019 revenues to range between $2.76 billion and $2.96 billion and 2019 adjusted EBITDA between $1.24 billion and $1.34 billion

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported fourth-quarter 2018 financial results, including:

Revenues of $786 million , an increase of 2 percent compared to fourth-quarter 2017 revenues of $769 million ; revenues increased 5 percent compared to third-quarter 2018.

, an increase of 2 percent compared to fourth-quarter 2017 revenues of ; revenues increased 5 percent compared to third-quarter 2018. Reported net loss from continuing operations of $265 million compared to fourth-quarter 2017 reported net loss from continuing operations of $272 million .

compared to fourth-quarter 2017 reported net loss from continuing operations of . Reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $1.18 compared to fourth-quarter 2017 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $1.22 .

compared to fourth-quarter 2017 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of . Adjusted income from continuing operations of $175 million compared to fourth-quarter 2017 adjusted income from continuing operations of $174 million .

compared to fourth-quarter 2017 adjusted income from continuing operations of . Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.75 compared to fourth-quarter 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.77 .

compared to fourth-quarter 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of . Adjusted EBITDA of $344 million compared to fourth-quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $327 million .

"We are pleased to report both revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth during the fourth quarter. This resulted from continued dedicated operational execution and strategic focus, and concluded a full year of strong performance. The fourth quarter's performance was driven by double-digit growth in our U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables segment and in the Specialty Products portfolio of our U.S. Branded - Specialty & Established Pharmaceuticals segment," said Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endo. "We expect to further enhance our capabilities in these core growth areas as well as in the development of high-barrier generic products and we expect 2019 to be a critical transitional year as we progress to the next phase of our multi-year turnaround plan."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,





2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Total Revenues $ 786,389



$ 768,640



2 %

$ 2,947,078



$ 3,468,858



(15) % Reported Loss from Continuing

Operations $ (265,479)



$ (271,581)



(2) %

$ (961,767)



$ (1,232,711)



(22) % Reported Diluted Weighted Average

Shares 224,353



223,322



- %

223,960



223,198



- % Reported Diluted Loss per Share

from Continuing Operations $ (1.18)



$ (1.22)



(3) %

$ (4.29)



$ (5.52)



(22) % Adjusted Income from Continuing

Operations $ 175,383



$ 173,863



1 %

$ 663,206



$ 860,361



(23) % Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average

Shares1 232,958



224,577



4 %

229,386



223,978



2 % Adjusted Diluted EPS from

Continuing Operations $ 0.75



$ 0.77



(3) %

$ 2.89



$ 3.84



(25) % __________

(1) Diluted per share data is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues were $786 million in fourth-quarter 2018 compared to $769 million during the same period in 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to continued strong growth in the U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables segment and the Specialty Products portfolio of our U.S. Branded - Specialty & Established Pharmaceuticals segment. In addition to the continued strong underlying performance of our core areas of growth, the fourth quarter increase in these areas reflects a benefit from the timing of shipments compared to prior year. These factors were partially offset by competitive pressures in the U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment and the divestiture of the Company's Mexican business, Somar.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2018 was $265 million compared to GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $272 million during the same period in 2017. This result was primarily attributable to an overall reduction in operating expenses, including the impact of lower litigation-related charges and research and development expenses, partially offset by higher asset impairment charges. GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2018 was $1.18 compared to GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $1.22 in fourth-quarter 2017.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2018 was $175 million compared to $174 million in fourth-quarter 2017. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2018 was $0.75 compared to $0.77 in fourth-quarter 2017.

U.S. BRANDED - SPECIALTY & ESTABLISHED PHARMACEUTICALS

The Company reported positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials of collagenase clostridium histolyticum (or "CCH") for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks. Trial subjects receiving CCH showed highly statistically significant levels of improvement in the appearance of cellulite with treatment, as measured by the trial's primary endpoint.

Fourth-quarter 2018 U.S. Branded - Specialty & Established Pharmaceuticals results include:

Revenues of $230 million compared to $228 million in fourth-quarter 2017; this increase was primarily attributable to continued strong growth of our Specialty Products portfolio, offset by ongoing generic competition in our Established Products portfolio.

compared to in fourth-quarter 2017; this increase was primarily attributable to continued strong growth of our Specialty Products portfolio, offset by ongoing generic competition in our Established Products portfolio. Specialty Products revenues increased 15 percent to $143 million in fourth-quarter 2018 compared to fourth-quarter 2017, primarily driven by the continued strong performance from XIAFLEX. Sales of XIAFLEX increased 30 percent to $80 million compared to fourth-quarter 2017; this increase was primarily attributable to underlying volume growth in both the Peyronie's Disease and Dupuytren's Contracture indications and a benefit from the timing of shipments compared to prior year.

U.S. BRANDED - STERILE INJECTABLES

Fourth-quarter 2018 U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables revenues were $259 million, an increase of 32 percent compared to fourth-quarter 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to the continued strong growth of ADRENALIN and VASOSTRICT and a benefit from timing of shipments compared to prior year.

U.S. GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS

During fourth-quarter 2018, the U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment launched three products. Fourth-quarter 2018 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals revenues were $264 million compared to $303 million in fourth-quarter 2017. This performance was primarily attributable to competitive pressures in the generics business.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Fourth-quarter 2018 International Pharmaceuticals revenues were $34 million, compared to $41 million in the same period in 2017. This performance is primarily attributable to the Somar divestiture in the fourth-quarter of 2017.

2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2019, at current exchange rates, Endo is providing guidance on revenue, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. The Company estimates:

Total revenues to be between $2.76 billion and $2.96 billion ;

and ; Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to be between $2.00 and $2.25 ; and

and ; and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $1.24 billion and $1.34 billion .

The Company's 2019 non-GAAP financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Adjusted gross margin of approximately 65.0% to 66.0%;

Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenues of approximately 24.5% to 25.0%;

Adjusted interest expense of approximately $550 million to $560 million ;

to ; Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 17.5% to 18.5%;

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 234 million; and

Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS weighted more towards the second half of 2019

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $1.1 billion in unrestricted cash; debt of $8.3 billion; net debt of approximately $7.1 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.2.

Fourth-quarter 2018 cash provided by operating activities was $70 million, compared to $132 million of net cash provided by operating activities during fourth quarter 2017.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total Revenues for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Growth

Year Ended December 31,

Percent Growth

2018

2017



2018

2017

U.S. Branded - Specialty &

Established Pharmaceuticals:





















Specialty Products:





















XIAFLEX $ 79,783



$ 61,265



30 %

$ 264,638



$ 213,378



24 % SUPPRELIN LA 20,759



22,743



(9) %

81,707



86,211



(5) % Other Specialty (1) 42,405



39,977



6 %

156,607



153,384



2 % Total Specialty Products $ 142,947



$ 123,985



15 %

$ 502,952



$ 452,973



11 % Established Products:





















PERCOCET $ 29,362



$ 32,048



(8) %

$ 122,901



$ 125,231



(2) % VOLTAREN Gel 13,515



15,134



(11) %

57,700



68,780



(16) % OPANA ER -



1,770



(100) %

-



83,826



(100) % Other Established (2) 44,036



55,438



(21) %

179,279



226,715



(21) % Total Established Products $ 86,913



$ 104,390



(17) %

$ 359,880



$ 504,552



(29) % Total U.S. Branded - Specialty &

Established Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 229,860



$ 228,375



1 %

$ 862,832



$ 957,525



(10) % U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables:





















VASOSTRICT $ 121,380



$ 99,260



22 %

$ 453,767



$ 399,909



13 % ADRENALIN 41,631



26,059



60 %

143,489



76,523



88 % Ertapenem for injection 31,870



-



NM

57,668



-



NM Other Sterile Injectables (4) 63,838



70,787



(10) %

274,642



274,039



- % Total U.S. Branded - Sterile Injectables (3) $ 258,719



$ 196,106



32 %

$ 929,566



$ 750,471



24 % Total U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals $ 263,770



$ 302,946



(13) %

$ 1,012,215



$ 1,530,530



(34) % Total International Pharmaceuticals $ 34,040



$ 41,213



(17) %

$ 142,465



$ 230,332



(38) % Total Revenues $ 786,389



$ 768,640



2 %

$ 2,947,078



$ 3,468,858



(15) % __________

(1) Products included within Other Specialty include NASCOBAL Nasal Spray, TESTOPEL and AVEED. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, LIDODERM, FORTESTA Gel, EDEX and TESTIM including the authorized generics of TESTIM and FORTESTA Gel. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category and/or any product having revenues in excess of $100 million during any of the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 or $25 million during any quarterly period in 2018. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include, but are not limited to, APLISOL and ephedrine sulfate injection.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 TOTAL REVENUES $ 786,389



$ 768,640



$ 2,947,078



$ 3,468,858

COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of revenues 433,214



505,645



1,631,682



2,228,530

Selling, general and administrative 167,422



161,199



646,037



629,874

Research and development 25,395



48,545



185,826



172,067

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net (1,561)



200,006



13,809



185,990

Asset impairment charges 303,539



130,446



916,939



1,154,376

Acquisition-related and integration items 8,630



26,375



21,914



58,086

OPERATING LOSS FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS $ (150,250)



$ (303,576)



$ (469,129)



$ (960,065)

INTEREST EXPENSE, NET 135,760



126,961



521,656



488,228

LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT -



-



-



51,734

OTHER INCOME, NET (18,737)



(6,180)



(51,953)



(17,023)

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE

INCOME TAX $ (267,273)



$ (424,357)



$ (938,832)



$ (1,483,004)

INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (1,794)



(152,776)



22,935



(250,293)

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (265,479)



$ (271,581)



$ (961,767)



$ (1,232,711)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (26,429)



(96,836)



(69,702)



(802,722)

NET LOSS $ (291,908)



$ (368,417)



$ (1,031,469)



$ (2,035,433)

NET LOSS PER SHARE-BASIC:













Continuing operations $ (1.18)



$ (1.22)



$ (4.29)



$ (5.52)

Discontinued operations (0.12)



(0.43)



(0.32)



(3.60)

Basic $ (1.30)



$ (1.65)



$ (4.61)



$ (9.12)

NET LOSS PER SHARE-DILUTED:













Continuing operations $ (1.18)



$ (1.22)



$ (4.29)



$ (5.52)

Discontinued operations (0.12)



(0.43)



(0.32)



(3.60)

Diluted $ (1.30)



$ (1.65)



$ (4.61)



$ (9.12)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:













Basic 224,353



223,322



223,960



223,198

Diluted 224,353



223,322



223,960



223,198



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (in thousands):



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,149,113



$ 986,605

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 305,368



320,453

Accounts receivable 470,570



517,436

Inventories, net 322,179



391,437

Other current assets 95,920



55,146

Total current assets $ 2,343,150



$ 2,271,077

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 7,789,243



9,364,503

TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,132,393



$ 11,635,580

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 1,914,285



$ 2,184,618

Other current liabilities 35,811



36,291

Total current liabilities $ 1,950,096



$ 2,220,909

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 8,224,269



8,242,032

OTHER LIABILITIES 456,311



687,759

SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY (498,283)



484,880

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY $ 10,132,393



$ 11,635,580



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands):



Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (1,031,469)



$ (2,035,433)

Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 723,707



983,765

Asset impairment charges 916,939



1,154,376

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds (341,907)



451,277

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 267,270



$ 553,985

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment, excluding capitalized interest $ (83,398)



$ (125,654)

Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net 70,369



223,237

Other (4,871)



7,000

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (17,900)



$ 104,583

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on borrowings, net $ (39,372)



$ (22,105)

Other (42,200)



(144,888)

Net cash used in financing activities $ (81,572)



$ (166,993)

Effect of foreign exchange rate (1,975)



2,515

Movement in cash held for sale -



11,744

NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND

RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 165,823



$ 505,834

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,311,014



805,180

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,476,837



$ 1,311,014



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net loss (GAAP) $ (291,908)



$ (368,417)



$ (1,031,469)



$ (2,035,433)

Income tax (benefit) expense (1,794)



(152,776)



22,935



(250,293)

Interest expense, net 135,760



126,961



521,656



488,228

Depreciation and amortization (15) 167,205



177,321



688,530



857,706

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 9,263



$ (216,911)



$ 201,652



$ (939,792)

















Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) $ -



$ 109



$ 261



$ 390

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 2,081



2,531



45,108



9,483

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) 150



5,779



2,947



13,678

Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) 4,004



78,692



83,348



198,770

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) (1,561)



200,006



13,809



185,990

Asset impairment charges (7) 303,539



130,446



916,939



1,154,376

Acquisition-related and integration costs (8) 451



-



2,004



8,137

Fair value of contingent consideration (9) 8,179



26,375



19,910



49,949

Loss on extinguishment of debt (10) -



-



-



51,734

Share-based compensation 10,349



9,897



54,071



50,149

Other income, net (16) (18,737)



(6,180)



(51,953)



(17,023)

Other adjustments 38



(151)



(737)



(226)

Discontinued operations, net of tax (13) 26,429



96,836



69,702



802,722

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 344,185



$ 327,429



$ 1,357,061



$ 1,568,337



Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to our Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (265,479)



$ (271,581)



$ (961,767)



$ (1,232,711)

Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets (1) 150,677



158,276



622,339



773,766

Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) -



109



261



390

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 2,081



2,531



45,108



9,483

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) 150



5,779



2,947



13,678

Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) 4,004



78,692



83,348



198,770

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) (1,561)



200,006



13,809



185,990

Asset impairment charges (7) 303,539



130,446



916,939



1,154,376

Acquisition-related and integration costs (8) 451



-



2,004



8,137

Fair value of contingent consideration (9) 8,179



26,375



19,910



49,949

Loss on extinguishment of debt (10) -



-



-



51,734

Other (11) (19,034)



(7,487)



(48,942)



(8,620)

Tax adjustments (12) (7,624)



(149,283)



(32,750)



(344,581)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 175,383



$ 173,863



$ 663,206



$ 860,361



Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross

margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

(loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

(benefit)

expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations (14) Reported (GAAP) $ 786,389

$ 433,214

$ 353,175

44.9 %

$ 503,425

64.0 %

$ (150,250)

(19.1)%

$ 117,023

$ (267,273)

$ (1,794)

0.7 %

$ (265,479)

$ (26,429)

$ (291,908)

$ (1.18) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(150,677)

150,677





-





150,677





-

150,677

-





150,677

-

150,677

0.66 Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) -

(741)

741





(1,340)





2,081





-

2,081

-





2,081

-

2,081

0.01 Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) -

(150)

150





-





150





-

150

-





150

-

150

- Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) -

(30)

30





(3,974)





4,004





-

4,004

-





4,004

-

4,004

0.02 Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (6) -

-

-





1,561





(1,561)





-

(1,561)

-





(1,561)

-

(1,561)

(0.01) Asset impairment charges (7) -

-

-





(303,539)





303,539





-

303,539

-





303,539

-

303,539

1.34 Acquisition-related and integration costs (8) -

-

-





(451)





451





-

451

-





451

-

451

- Fair value of contingent consideration (9) -

-

-





(8,179)





8,179





-

8,179

-





8,179

-

8,179

0.04 Other (11) -

-

-





-





-





19,034

(19,034)

-





(19,034)

-

(19,034)

(0.09) Tax adjustments (12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

7,624





(7,624)

-

(7,624)

(0.04) Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (13) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

26,429

26,429

- After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 786,389

$ 281,616

$ 504,773

64.2 %

$ 187,503

23.8 %

$ 317,270

40.3 %

$ 136,057

$ 181,213

$ 5,830

3.2 %

$ 175,383

$ -

$ 175,383

$ 0.75

































































































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross

margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating

(loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax benefit

Effective tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations (14) Reported (GAAP) $ 768,640

$ 505,645

$ 262,995

34.2 %

$ 566,571

73.7 %

$ (303,576)

(39.5)%

$ 120,781

$ (424,357)

$ (152,776)

36.0 %

$ (271,581)

$ (96,836)

$ (368,417)

$ (1.22) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(158,276)

158,276





-





158,276





-

158,276

-





158,276

-

158,276

0.70 Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) -

(109)

109





-





109





-

109

-





109

-

109

- Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) -

(712)

712





(1,819)





2,531





-

2,531

-





2,531

-

2,531

0.01 Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) -

(5,779)

5,779





-





5,779





-

5,779

-





5,779

-

5,779

0.03 Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) -

(76,764)

76,764





(1,928)





78,692





-

78,692

-





78,692

-

78,692

0.35 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) -

-

-





(200,006)





200,006





-

200,006

-





200,006

-

200,006

0.90 Asset impairment charges (7) -

-

-





(130,446)





130,446





-

130,446

-





130,446

-

130,446

0.58 Fair value of contingent consideration (9) -

-

-





(26,375)





26,375





-

26,375

-





26,375

-

26,375

0.12 Other (11) -

-

-





-





-





7,487

(7,487)

-





(7,487)

-

(7,487)

(0.03) Tax adjustments (12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

149,283





(149,283)

-

(149,283)

(0.67) Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (13) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

96,836

96,836

- After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 768,640

$ 264,005

$ 504,635

65.7 %

$ 205,997

26.8 %

$ 298,638

38.9 %

$ 128,268

$ 170,370

$ (3,493)

(2.1)%

$ 173,863

$ -

$ 173,863

$ 0.77

































































































































Year Ended December 31, 2018

Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross

margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating

(loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations (14) Reported (GAAP) $ 2,947,078

$ 1,631,682

$ 1,315,396

44.6 %

$ 1,784,525

60.6 %

$ (469,129)

(15.9)%

$ 469,703

$ (938,832)

$ 22,935

(2.4)%

$ (961,767)

$ (69,702)

$ (1,031,469)

$ (4.29) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(622,339)

622,339





-





622,339





-

622,339

-





622,339

-

622,339

2.77 Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) -

(261)

261





-





261





-

261

-





261

-

261

- Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) -

(2,836)

2,836





(42,272)





45,108





-

45,108

-





45,108

-

45,108

0.19 Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) -

(2,947)

2,947





-





2,947





-

2,947

-





2,947

-

2,947

0.01 Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) -

(57,487)

57,487





(25,861)





83,348





-

83,348

-





83,348

-

83,348

0.36 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) -

-

-





(13,809)





13,809





-

13,809

-





13,809

-

13,809

0.06 Asset impairment charges (7) -

-

-





(916,939)





916,939





-

916,939

-





916,939

-

916,939

4.08 Acquisition-related and integration costs (8) -

-

-





(2,004)





2,004





-

2,004

-





2,004

-

2,004

0.01 Fair value of contingent consideration (9) -

-

-





(19,910)





19,910





-

19,910

-





19,910

-

19,910

0.09 Other (11) -

-

-





630





(630)





48,312

(48,942)

-





(48,942)

-

(48,942)

(0.23) Tax adjustments (12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

32,750





(32,750)

-

(32,750)

(0.16) Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (13) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

69,702

69,702

- After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 2,947,078

$ 945,812

$ 2,001,266

67.9 %

$ 764,360

25.9 %

$ 1,236,906

42.0 %

$ 518,015

$ 718,891

$ 55,685

7.7 %

$ 663,206

$ -

$ 663,206

$ 2.89

































































































































Year Ended December 31, 2017

Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross

margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating

(loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

(benefit)

expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations (14) Reported (GAAP) $ 3,468,858

$ 2,228,530

$ 1,240,328

35.8 %

$ 2,200,393

63.4 %

$ (960,065)

(27.7)%

$ 522,939

$ (1,483,004)

$ (250,293)

16.9 %

$ (1,232,711)

$ (802,722)

$ (2,035,433)

$ (5.52) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(773,766)

773,766





-





773,766





-

773,766

-





773,766

-

773,766

3.47 Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) -

(390)

390





-





390





-

390

-





390

-

390

- Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) -

(2,751)

2,751





(6,732)





9,483





-

9,483

-





9,483

-

9,483

0.04 Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) -

(13,678)

13,678





-





13,678





-

13,678

-





13,678

-

13,678

0.06 Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) -

(162,131)

162,131





(36,639)





198,770





-

198,770

-





198,770

-

198,770

0.89 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) -

-

-





(185,990)





185,990





-

185,990

-





185,990

-

185,990

0.83 Asset impairment charges (7) -

-

-





(1,154,376)





1,154,376





-

1,154,376

-





1,154,376

-

1,154,376

5.17 Acquisition-related and integration costs (8) -

-

-





(8,137)





8,137





-

8,137

-





8,137

-

8,137

0.04 Fair value of contingent consideration (9) -

-

-





(49,949)





49,949





-

49,949

-





49,949

-

49,949

0.22 Loss on extinguishment of debt (10) -

-

-





-





-





(51,734)

51,734

-





51,734

-

51,734

0.23 Other (11) -

-

-





-





-





8,620

(8,620)

-





(8,620)

-

(8,620)

(0.04) Tax adjustments (12) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

344,581





(344,581)

-

(344,581)

(1.54) Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (13) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

802,722

802,722

- After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 3,468,858

$ 1,275,814

$ 2,193,044

63.2 %

$ 758,570

21.9 %

$ 1,434,474

41.4 %

$ 479,825

$ 954,649

$ 94,288

9.9 %

$ 860,361

$ -

$ 860,361

$ 3.84

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the Non-GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:



(1) Adjustments for amortization of commercial intangible assets included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

Amortization of intangible assets excluding fair value

step-up from contingent consideration $ 141,917



$ 148,120



$ 587,932



$ 733,145



Amortization of intangible assets related to fair value

step-up from contingent consideration 8,760



10,156



34,407



40,621



Total $ 150,677



$ 158,276



$ 622,339



$ 773,766





(2) To exclude adjustments for inventory step-up.



(3) Adjustments for upfront and milestone-related payments to partners included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,



2018

2017



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Sales-based $ 741



$ -



$ 712



$ -



Development-based -



1,340



-



1,819



Total $ 741



$ 1,340



$ 712



$ 1,819









Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Sales-based $ 2,836



$ -



$ 2,751



$ -



Development-based -



42,272



-



6,732



Total $ 2,836



$ 42,272



$ 2,751



$ 6,732





(4) To exclude charges reflecting adjustments to excess inventory reserves related to our various restructuring initiatives.



(5) Adjustments for separation benefits and other restructuring included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,



2018

2017



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Separation benefits $ 17



$ (986)



$ 10,087



$ 1,622



Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation

charges -



-



63,508



-



Other 13



4,960



3,169



306



Total $ 30



$ 3,974



$ 76,764



$ 1,928









Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Separation benefits $ 15,496



$ 16,229



$ 31,892



$ 21,161



Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation charges 35,177



-



123,313



398



Other 6,814



9,632



6,926



15,080



Total $ 57,487



$ 25,861



$ 162,131



$ 36,639





(6) To exclude litigation-related settlement charges and certain settlements proceeds related to suits filed by our subsidiaries.



(7) Adjustments for asset impairment charges included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

Goodwill impairment charges $ 289,000



$ -



$ 680,000



$ 288,745



Other intangible asset impairment charges 12,842



125,778



230,418



799,955



Property, plant and equipment impairment charges 1,697



4,668



6,521



65,676



Total asset impairment charges $ 303,539



$ 130,446



$ 916,939



$ 1,154,376





(8) Adjustments for acquisition and integration items primarily relate to various acquisitions.



(9) To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from changes to our estimates regarding the timing and amount of the future revenues of the underlying products and changes in other assumptions impacting the probability of, and extent to which we will incur related contingent obligations.



(10) To exclude the loss on the extinguishment of debt associated with our April 2017 refinancing.



(11) Other adjustments included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,



2018

2017



Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement

of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ (3,926)



$ -



$ 1,519



(Gain) loss on sale of business and other assets -



(15,513)



-



(8,931)



Other miscellaneous -



405



-



(75)



Total $ -



$ (19,034)



$ -



$ (7,487)









Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017



Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ (5,486)



$ -



$ (1,403)



(Gain) loss on sale of business and other assets -



(39,527)



-



(8,931)



Other miscellaneous (630)



(3,299)



-



1,714



Total $ (630)



$ (48,312)



$ -



$ (8,620)





(12) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.



(13) To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax.



(14) Calculated as Net (loss) income from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

GAAP EPS

224,353





223,322





223,960





223,198



Non-GAAP EPS

232,958





224,577





229,386





223,978





(15) Depreciation and amortization per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include certain depreciation amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Acquisition-related and integration costs and Separation benefits and other restructuring.



(16) To exclude Other income, net per the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Reconciliation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Net loss (GAAP) to our Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 (in thousands) and the calculation of our Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP):



Twelve Months

Ended December

31, 2018 Net loss (GAAP) $ (1,031,469)

Income tax expense 22,935

Interest expense, net 521,656

Depreciation and amortization (15) 688,530

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 201,652





Inventory step-up and other cost savings $ 261

Upfront and milestone-related payments 45,108

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring 2,947

Separation benefits and other restructuring 83,348

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net 13,809

Asset impairment charges 916,939

Acquisition-related and integration costs 2,004

Fair value of contingent consideration 19,910

Loss on extinguishment of debt -

Share-based compensation 54,071

Other income, net (51,953)

Other adjustments (737)

Discontinued operations, net of tax 69,702

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,357,061





Calculation of Net Debt:

Debt $ 8,258,419

Cash (excluding Restricted Cash) 1,149,113

Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 7,109,306





Calculation of Net Debt Leverage:

Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) 5.2



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted earnings per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, we stress that these are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which could be significant.

See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.

