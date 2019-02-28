The Danish developer has bought the right to build a 123 MW plant in Troia, in the southern Italian region of Apulia. The project was initiated in 2011 and is the largest Italian PV project to have secured all necessary approvals. European Energy plans to start construction this year.Finding a site and securing approval for a PV power project with a capacity of more than 20-30 MW in Italy is no simple task, especially in the sunny southern region of Apulia, already home to the largest proportion of ground-mounted solar facilities in the country. But with successful large-scale plants offering ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...