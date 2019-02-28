Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 27-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1807.99p INCLUDING current year revenue 1823.96p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1763.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 1779.06p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---