Global Computer-Aided Design Market Anticipated to Reach $13.83 Billion by 2028

FREMONT, California, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --According to the new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Computer-Aided Design Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028', the global computer-aided design (CAD) market is expected to reach $13.83 billion by 2028. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period. The increasing demand from varied end-use applications along with extensive research and development towards the progress of innovative production procedures, are some of the factors driving the growth of computer-aided design software packages. The end-use industries that make use of CAD application include automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, civil and construction, electrical and electronics, pharmaceutical and healthcare, and consumer goods, among others.

For engineers and designers manually -drafting their engineering designs was a challenge, as drafting a precise design with exact measurements as well as editing, updating, and submitting the document used to take enormous time and effort. With the advent of CAD in the 1960s, all these difficulties were overridden as the software helped to create, modify, design, analyze, and optimize an engineering design with reduced consumption of time and increased efficiency.

The introduction of CAD software packages facilitated innovative changes in the designs along with reducing the overall operational cost. Consequently, enabled end-user industries to achieve the desired optimal output. The digitalization of designs with the help of CAD software packages has therefore led to a major transformation in the engineering and manufacturing industries.

Presently, CAD software systems are widely accepted across various industries as the systems provide unique features for the design thereby, aiding in the product development processes.

According to Arpit Benjwal, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "Automotive industry currently dominates the global computer-aided design market. It is primarily because of the wide-scale adoption of CAD software packages by automobile manufacturers for automating the designs of several parts and components, such as infotainment system, design of seats, and other accessories used in vehicles, with the help of advanced tools. The automotive industry segment is growing at a significant rate due to the high market penetration of the CAD software in the automotive industry to design different automotive parts."

The key players operating in this market have increased their new product launches over the recent years to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies to compete with the competitors' product portfolio. Driven by the rapid evolution of the computer-aided design software packages, there has been a swift growth in the research and development activities by many important players in this market, leading to an increase in the number of business expansions over the last four years.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the computer-aided design market and draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles approximately 15 companies including supplier and customer profiles.

The companies profiled in the report are 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, PTC Inc., Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc., and Trimble Inc., Advanced Computer Solutions Limited, Bentley Systems Inc, BobCAD-CAM, Inc., Bricsys NV, Kubotek3D, and Robert McNeel & Associates.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the global computer-aided design market size in terms of value ($Million) from 2016-2028 along with the year-on-year growth rates and the CAGR from 2018 to 2028?

What are the different product types of computer-aided design software packages and their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries?

What are the different operating systems and technology types on which the computer-aided design software packages are used across all industries and their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries?

What are the major end-user industries for computer-aided design software packages globally in terms of revenue generation?

What is the consumption pattern of the computer-aided design software packages across end users in different regions and countries?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the computer-aided design market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the computer-aided design market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Who are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles including their financials, company snapshots, key products and services, and SWOT analysis) in the market?

