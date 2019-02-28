sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,073 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 Ticker-Symbol: R3Q 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REC SILICON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REC SILICON ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,063
0,077
13:31
0,064
0,072
13:31
28.02.2019 | 13:05
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Presentation at the SpareBank1 Markets 2019 Energy Conference

Oslo, Norway - February 28, 2019: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon)

Please find attached the REC Silicon presentation given by James May II, REC Silicon CFO, at the SpareBank 1 Markets 2019 Energy Conference in Oslo, Norway today.

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
REC Silicon SpareBank1 Markets 2019 Energy Conference (http://hugin.info/136555/R/2236680/880933.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: REC Silicon ASA via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)