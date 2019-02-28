Q2 FY2019

43.6%Year on Year Growth in Revenue to £71.8 million

42.4% Constant Currency Revenue Growth

IFRS diluted EPS £0.14 compared to £0.10 in the prior year period

Adjusted diluted EPS £0.20 compared to £0.12 in the prior year period

Endava plc(NYSE:DAVA), a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced results for the three months ended December 31, 2018, the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year ("Q2 FY2019").

"Q2 FY2019 was another record quarter for Endava, with revenue of £71.8 million, a strong growth of 43.6% Year on Year on a reported basis from £50 million in the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. This remarkable revenue growth was driven by the expansion of our existing customers particularly our larger ones, as well as the acquisition of new customers." said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO.

"We delivered strong results in Q2 FY2019 with Profit Before Tax at £9.4 million and Adjusted Profit Before Tax at £13.6 million. Our strong client relationships contributed to our revenue growth and underpin future growth." said Mark Thurston Endava's CFO."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for the second quarter ended December 31, 2018 was £71.8 million an increase of 43.6% compared to £50.0 million in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure) was 42.4% in the second quarter compared to 29.0% in the same period in the prior year.

(a non-IFRS measure) was 42.4% in the second quarter compared to 29.0% in the same period in the prior year. Profit before tax in the second quarter was £9.4 million compared to £6.0 million in the same period in the prior year or 13.1% of revenue compared to 12.0% in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure) in the second quarter was £13.6 million compared to £7.5 million in the same period in the prior year or 18.9% of revenue compared to 15.0% in the same period in the prior year.

Profit for the period was £7.4 million in the second quarter, resulting in a diluted EPS of £0.14, compared to profit for the period of £4.8 million and diluted EPS of £0.10 in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure) was £10.9 million in the second quarter, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure) of £0.20 compared to adjusted profit for the period of £6.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.12 in the same period in the prior year.

Net cash from operating activities was £9.6 million in the second quarter compared to £8.6 million in the same period in the prior year.

Free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure) was £9.2 million in the second quarter compared to free cash flow of £7.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

At December 31, 2018, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £51.0 million, compared to £15.0 million at June 30, 2018. Net cash at December 31, 2018 was £51.0 million compared to net borrowing of £4.7 million at June 30, 2018.

OTHER METRICS:

Headcount reached 5,389 at December 31, 2018, with 4,845 average operational employees in the second quarter compared to a headcount of 4,580 at December 31, 2017 and 3,684 average operational employees in the second quarter of the prior year.

Number of clients with over £1 million in spend grew to 60 on a rolling twelve months basis at December 31, 2018 compared to 42 at December 31, 2017.

Top 10 clients accounted for 38% of revenue in the second quarter down from 45% in the same period in the prior year.

By geographic region, 27% of revenue was generated in North America, 28% was generated in Europe and 45% was generated in the United Kingdom in the second quarter. This compares to 15% in North America, 37% in Europe and 48% in the United Kingdom in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue by industry vertical was as follows in the second quarter, Payments and Financial Services 53%, TMT 27% and Other 20%. This compares to Payments and Financial Services 62%, TMT 26% and Other 12% in the same period in the prior year.

OUTLOOK:

For Q3 FY2019:

We expect revenues will be in the range £71.0m to £72.0m, representing constant currency growth of between 20% and 21%. We expect adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of 16.0p to 17.0p per share.

Full Fiscal Year 2019:

We expect revenues will be in the range £284.0m to £286.0m, representing constant currency growth of between 29% and 30%. We expect adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of 69.0p to 72.0p per share.

Endava is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for IFRS diluted EPS for Q3 FY2019 or FY2019 because of the unreasonable effort of estimating certain items that are excluded from adjusted diluted EPS, including, for example, share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, the effect of which may be significant.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 REVENUE 138,248 97,542 71,834 50,011 Cost of sales Direct cost of sales (83,026) (60,321) (42,668) (30,904) Allocated cost of sales (7,305 (6,046 (3,737 (3,099 Total cost of sales (90,331 (66,367 (46,405 (34,003 GROSS PROFIT 47,917 31,175 25,429 16,008 Selling, general and administrative expenses (31,008 (18,050 (16,345 (9,832 OPERATING PROFIT 16,909 13,125 9,084 6,176 Net finance (expense) income (4,860 (660 331 (153 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 12,049 12,465 9,415 6,023 Tax on profit on ordinary activities (2,584) (2,607) (1,998) (1,250) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD AND PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 9,465 9,858 7,417 4,773 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 662 255 930 234 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 10,127 10,113 8,347 5,007 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 48,859,382 45,100,165 49,454,195 45,100,165 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted 54,454,333 49,436,677 54,892,513 49,596,219 Basic EPS 0.19 0.22 0.15 0.11 Diluted EPS 0.17 0.20 0.14 0.10

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 £'000 £'000 £'000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT Goodwill 42,447 41,062 40,517 Intangible assets 30,303 30,787 31,356 Property, plant and equipment 9,989 8,584 8,716 Deferred tax assets 2,519 2,488 919 TOTAL 85,258 82,921 81,508 ASSETS CURRENT Inventories 16 14 Trade and other receivables 63,766 52,352 49,349 Corporation tax receivable 546 677 Cash and cash equivalents 51,044 15,048 25,066 TOTAL 115,356 68,093 74,429 TOTAL ASSETS 200,614 151,014 155,937 LIABILITIES CURRENT Borrowings 39 19,744 38,917 Trade and other payables 41,892 40,243 28,522 Corporation tax payable 1,270 1,488 741 Contingent consideration 1,244 5,259 5,141 Deferred consideration 4,691 4,401 11,993 TOTAL 49,136 71,135 85,314 LIABILITIES NON CURRENT Borrowings 3 20 45 Contingent consideration 7,251 6,961 Deferred consideration 1,235 Deferred tax liabilities 2,601 2,832 2,692 Other liabilities 284 277 267 TOTAL 2,888 10,380 11,200 EQUITY Share capital 1,061 996 996 Share premium 48,614 2,678 2,678 Merger relief reserve 4,430 4,430 4,430 Retained earnings 73,956 59,260 48,519 Other reserves 22,804 4,410 5,075 Investment in own shares (2,275 (2,275 (2,275 TOTAL 148,590 69,499 59,423 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 200,614 151,014 155,937

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit for the period 9,465 9,858 7,417 4,773 Income tax charge 2,584 2,607 1,998 1,250 Non-cash adjustments 13,305 2,672 4,808 1,057 Tax paid (2,911 (2,274 (1,419 (963 UK research and development credit received 1,854 917 Net changes in working capital (10,778 (2,289 (3,190 1,544 Net cash from operating activities 11,665 12,428 9,614 8,578 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (3,964 (2,767 (2,070 (1,137 Proceeds/(Loss) from disposal of non-current assets 25 25 Acquisition of business subsidiaries (net of cash acquired) (17,392 (17,392 Interest received 126 23 52 19 Net cash used in investing activities (3,813 (20,136 (1,993 (18,510 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 3,500 22,979 3,500 22,971 Repayment of borrowings (23,526 (13,643 (3,511 (4,620 Interest Paid (222 (203 (74 (127 Grant received 1,784 1,679 Net proceeds from initial public offering 44,828 Net cash from financing activities 26,364 9,133 1,594 18,224 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 34,216 1,425 9,215 8,292 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 15,048 23,571 41,765 16,634 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 1,780 70 64 140 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 51,044 25,066 51,044 25,066

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES TO COMPARABLE IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY TO REVENUE GROWTH AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS:

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY 41.1 31.7 42.4 29.0 Foreign exchange rates impact 0.6 1.2 1.2 (0.5 REVENUE GROWTH AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS 41.7 32.9 43.6 28.5

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD:

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 12,049 12,465 9,415 6,023 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 5,010 720 3,125 354 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 1,752 960 873 479 Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net (1,141 481 (436 44 Initial public offering expenses incurred 1,055 685 79 604 Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses incurred 698 504 Fair value movement of contingent consideration 5,805 Total adjustments 13,179 2,846 4,145 1,481 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 25,228 15,311 13,560 7,504 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 9,465 9,858 7,417 4,773 Adjustments: Adjustments to profit before tax 13,179 2,846 4,145 1,481 Tax impact of adjustments (2,349 (386 (666 (180 ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 20,295 12,318 10,896 6,074 Diluted EPS (£) 0.17 0.20 0.14 0.10 Adjusted diluted EPS (£) 0.37 0.25 0.20 0.12

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net cash from operating activities 11,665 12,428 9,614 8,578 Adjustments: Grant received 1,784 1,679 Net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible) (3,939 (2,767 (2,045 (1,137 Free cash flow 9,510 9,661 9,248 7,441

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 Direct cost of sales 1,939 482 1,191 237 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,071 238 1,934 117 Total 5,010 720 3,125 354

EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS and REVENUE SPLIT

Six Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 Closing number of total employees 5,389 4,580 5,389 4,580 Average operational employees 4,726 3,621 4,845 3,684 Top 10 customers % 38 45 38 45 Number of clients with £1m of revenue

(rolling 12 months) 60 42 60 42 Geographic split of revenue % North America 27 15 27 15 Europe 28 37 28 37 UK 45 48 45 48 Industry vertical split of revenue % Payments and Financial Services 53 61 53 62 TMT 27 27 27 26 Other 20 12 20 12

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TRANSLATED INTO US$

Six Months Ended

December 31 Three Months Ended

December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 US$'0001 US$'0002 US$'0003 US$'0004 REVENUE 179,004 128,609 92,429 66,395 Cost of sales Direct cost of sales (107,502) (79,533) (54,901) (41,028) Allocated cost of sales (9,459 (7,972 (4,808 (4,114 Total cost of sales (116,961 (87,505 (59,709 (45,142 GROSS PROFIT 62,043 41,104 32,720 21,253 Selling, general and administrative expenses (40,149 (23,799 (21,031 (13,053 OPERATING PROFIT 21,894 17,305 11,689 8,200 Net Finance (expense) income (6,293 (870 426 (203 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 15,601 16,435 12,115 7,997 Tax on profit on ordinary activities (3,346) (3,437) (2,571) (1,660) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD AND PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 12,255 12,998 9,544 6,337 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 857 336 1,197 311 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 13,112 13,334 10,741 6,648 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Weighted average number of shares outstanding 48,859,382 45,100,165 49,454,195 45,100,165 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted 54,454,333 49,436,677 54,892,513 49,596,219 Basic EPS 0.25 0.29 0.19 0.14 Diluted EPS 0.23 0.26 0.17 0.13

1Translated solely for convenience into US dollars at the rate of £1.00=1.2948

2Translated solely for convenience into US dollars at the rate of £1.00=1.3185

3Translated solely for convenience into US dollars at the rate of £1.00=$1.2867.

4Translated solely for convenience into US dollars at the rate of £1.00=$1.3276.

