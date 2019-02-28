STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today announced a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Vista Oftalmólogos, a 49-clinic ophthalmology group spanning Spain, France, Portugal and Morocco with more than 200 eye doctors and 1,000 employees. The agreement positions the EVO Visian ICL family of lenses as a premium and primary refractive procedure for patients suffering from nearsightedness (myopia), which is the need for distance vision correction.

"Providing the highest level of science-backed vision services to ensure satisfied patients is the common endeavor of every Vista clinic and the EVO Visian ICL fulfills that goal fitting seamlessly into our clinics," said Mr. Juan Borreguero, Manager of Vista Oftalmólogos. "Some of our surgeons have used the ICL for years while others are just beginning the journey in providing this life-changing vision correction solution to our patients. With the ICL we have the added plus of a manufacturing company that meets our surgeons' expectations, which is no small feat in this business. This new strategic cooperation agreement with STAAR elevates the importance of the ICL in providing our patients a safe quick vision correction procedure with unmatched levels of patient satisfaction."

EVO is the latest version of STAAR Surgical Company's implantable collamer lens (ICL) that works in harmony with the patient's natural eye to correct vision and provide patients visual freedom from spectacles and contact lenses. The central hole of the EVO lens allows for the eye's natural nourishing aqueous flow and a single surgical procedure. EVO is currently available in over 75 countries outside the U.S. in Aspheric, Toric (patients with astigmatism), and EVO+ (patients with larger pupil sizes) versions.

"In 10 short years Vista Oftalmólogos has established itself as a leading ophthalmology group in Western Europe and we are delighted they have chosen to make our EVO Visian ICL family of lenses a premium and primary procedure in their clinics," said Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical Company. "Precision manufactured with our exclusive Collamer material the EVO lens has a well-recognized safety and effectiveness record for the more than 500,000 EVO lenses that have been implanted. The STAAR team looks forward to working closely with Vista Oftalmólogos on certifying surgeons, patient education and marketing to facilitate broader awareness and use of the ICL."

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer Lens or "ICL", which includes the EVO Visian ICL product line. More than 900,000 Visian ICLs have been implanted to date. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.discovericl.com. STAAR has approximately 475 full-time equivalent employees and markets lenses in over 75 countries. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, with additional corporate offices in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA and Monrovia, CA. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.staar.com.

About Vista Oftalmólogos

We are ophthalmologists with more than 30 years of experience treating patients and working to improve their living conditions, putting their needs first. This is how Vista Oftalmólogos was born, from the concern of prestigious medical professionals for offering a high-quality ophthalmological service to a greater number of people, through a modern organization that counts on the participation of reference professionals at a national level who have decided to join efforts to create a service of excellence. During this time, we have consolidated prestigious clinics in the different geographical areas in which we work, endowed with advanced technologies and attended by a team of ophthalmologists with more than 30 years of experience.

