Linde AG: Linde Awarded Second Major Contract to Supply Hydrogen Plant for Praxair

- Production capacity over 190,000 Nm3/h of high-purity hydrogen

- Plant to be part of Praxair's hydrogen system in Louisiana

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / The technology company The Linde Group has signed a contract with U.S. industrial gas company, Praxair Inc., to supply a hydrogen plant. The new plant will be part of Praxair's hydrogen system in Louisiana.

"We are very pleased with this second major order from Praxair to supply a large hydrogen plant within a few months," said Dr Christian Bruch, Member of the Executive Board of Linde AG and responsible for the company's plant engineering business. "Our well-founded and customer-oriented engineering solutions are the basis of this success."

Linde's Engineering Division is responsible for the design and supply of the equipment for the core components of the hydrogen plant. The order includes the steam-methane reformer, designed and supplied by Linde subsidiary Selas Linde in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, the pressure swing adsorption unit, and the balance of the core plant. The plant will have a production capacity of over 190,000 Nm3/h of high-purity hydrogen and will also generate steam. The new plant will be highly modularized with world-class reliability and energy efficiency and is scheduled to come on stream in 2021.

In the 2017 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of EUR 17.113 bn, making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 58,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development.

