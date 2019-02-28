BurstIQ, Inc.: BurstIQ Accepted Into The UN Global Compact, First Enterprise-Level Blockchain Platform To Be Approved

BurstIQ joins an influential group of global leaders, NGOs and companies at the forefront of sustainable development

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain platform solutions for the healthcare industry, has been accepted into the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

As part of BurstIQ's commitment to advancing the use of blockchain in public-private partnerships and the company's own corporate sustainability goals, BurstIQ will adopt the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles in the fields of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. As a participant, BurstIQ pledges a commitment to engage in and lead collaborative projects that will advance the broader Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

The Global Compact was created in 2000 and brings together 9,500 companies from all economic sectors, as well as 3,000 non-business organizations -from academic institutions to local governments- from more than 160 countries that seek to join forces to contribute to the creation of a better world.

"BurstIQwas founded on many of the same values that the UN Global Compact promotes - in particular, we share a fundamental commitment to improving global health access and equity," says Frank Ricotta, CEO at BurstIQ. "Our participation in the UN Global Compact positions BurstIQ to be able to establish meaningful collaborations with public agencies and Fortune 500 companies to build a more accessible and equitable global healthcare system. It is a logical step for us, both in terms of corporate strategy and social good."

About UN Global Compact

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact brings business together with UN agencies, labor, civil society and governments to advance ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Through the power of collective action, the Global Compact seeks to mainstream these ten principles in business activities around the world and to catalyze actions in support of broader UN goals. With over 4,100 participating companies from more than 100 countries, it is the world's largest voluntary corporate citizenship initiative.

More information visit: www.unglobalcompact.org.

About BurstIQ

BurstIQ™ is an industry-leading blockchain enablement company, offering enterprise-level blockchain solutions for the health and healthcare industry. The company offers a HIPAA- and GDPR- compliant platform that seamlessly leverages blockchain, advanced security, Big Data capabilities and machine intelligence to enable a global health data network through which healthcare businesses and individuals can access, control, monetize and gain insights from their health data. The company provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions to healthcare institutions, insurers life sciences/pharma companies and government agencies at the state, national and international level.

For more information visit: www.burstiq.com| Facebook| Twitter| LinkedIn| YouTube

