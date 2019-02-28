Veritas Backup Exec certified for Microsoft Azure and Windows Server 2019

Trusted, easy to use and tailored data protection with integrated Disaster Recovery as a Service across physical, virtual and cloud environments

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a worldwide leader in enterprise data protection and software-defined storage, today announced that its unified data protection solution Veritas Backup Exec has obtained certification for Microsoft Azure and Windows Server 2019. The latest version of Veritas Backup Exec will empower organizations of any size to tailor their data protection with trusted and seamless support, wherever their data resides, be it on physical or virtual machines or in the cloud.

Disaster Recovery is the last line of defense in today's dynamic digital world as it enables organizations to quickly restore their data and critical applications in the case of an IT disaster, ransomware attack or data loss. "Although there is no magic answer on how much impact downtime will have on your business, current industry surveys have shown that the average enterprise organization estimates an impact cost of approximately $5,600 for every minute of unplanned downtime in its primary computing environment," according to a Gartner report1. To avoid massive financial losses and reputational damage, organizations need to recover their business critical infrastructure to the latest point as fast as possible, wherever the applications and the data reside.

Veritas shares more than 25 years of collaboration with Microsoft, allowing customers to meet increasingly stricter and tighter data protection and disaster recovery objectives. With the latest certification for Veritas Backup Exec, joint customers can implement a tailored protection with customizable Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for Microsoft Azure and Windows Server 2019 based environments to further optimize their protection and cost.

Day One support for Microsoft Windows 2019

Veritas Backup Exec is one of the first data protection solutions in the industry to achieve certifications for Microsoft Azure and Windows Server 2019, giving customers full coverage from day one of its general availability across cloud, virtual and physical deployments. With this unified data protection solution, organizations of any size can now centrally manage and tailor the protection needs of their applications and modern workloads.

For business critical systems, Veritas Backup Exec adds a cost effective extra layer of protection by leveraging the cloud-based disaster recovery service Azure Site Recovery (ASR) from Microsoft. Veritas Backup Exec uses its integrated feature Instant Cloud Recovery to smoothly interact with this service and automatically create and update off-site replicas of critical virtual machines within ASR. When a critical system failure occurs on premises, Veritas Backup Exec customers will be able to quickly execute a failover to Azure. No investment in secondary sites or upfront licenses is needed to benefit from this additional layer of protection. To further optimize their backup processes and costs, customers can also run tests of their disaster recovery routines for full confidence.

All backup and restore operations are simple to configure and manage through the central graphical user interface of Veritas Backup Exec. This will help organizations reduce the complexity of all their backup and recovery tasks. The new certified version of Veritas Backup Exec is available for download starting at $39 per Front-End Terabyte (FETB) per month.

"With these industry leading certifications for Microsoft Azure and Windows Server 2019, Veritas once again proves its capabilities to quickly protect new key platforms and workloads," says Simon Jelley, Vice President Product Management at Veritas. "Veritas and Microsoft are working closely together, so that customers can protect their critical business applications across on premises, private and public clouds. Customers will also benefit from Veritas' long term strategy to broadly support any upcoming new workload in the future."

"Having day one support for Windows Server 2019 from Veritas Backup Exec helps ensure our customers can embrace our new releases and leverage new capabilities to help modernize their infrastructure," says Guada Casuso, Chief Technology Officer ISV Business at Microsoft. "Customers can be confident that workloads in the cloud or on-premises have that extra layer of protection from Veritas to help them on their digital journey to cloud."

