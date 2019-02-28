Indoor Positioning Technology Will Be Integrated into New Mapping Product

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the acquisition of indoo.rs GmbH, a world-leading provider of Indoor Positioning System (IPS) technology and Esri partner. The indoo.rs software will become part of Esri's ArcGIS Indoors, a new mapping product that enables interactive indoor mapping of corporate facilities, retail and commercial locations, airports, hospitals, event venues, universities, and more. The acquisition will also provide users of Esri's ArcGIS platform with imbedded IPS location services to support indoor mapping and analysis. The indoo.rs headquarters will also serve as a new Esri R&D center based in Vienna, Austria, focused on cutting-edge IPS capability.

The capability to accurately map, manage, navigate, and plan indoor spaces is a rapidly emerging market that promises to decrease costs, increase safety, and provide users of indoor spaces with a better workplace experience. ArcGIS Indoors does this by providing floor-aware 3D maps and focused apps to support a variety of workplace and facility users, including owner/operators, maintenance and service personnel, security staff, employees, and visitors.

"indoo.rs is a leading provider of IPS software and services, working with organizations across the globe such as international hub airports, major rail stations, and corporate headquarters, and I am excited to welcome the company to the Esri family," said Brian Cross, Esri director of professional services. "indoo.rs' technology, experience, and leadership in the IPS field will be of tremendous benefit to our customers who want to bring the power of GIS to indoor spaces."

The new Vienna-based Esri R&D center will also provide support for IPS within ArcGIS Indoors and across the ArcGIS line of products. Existing indoo.rs customers will now have access to ArcGIS, adding the most powerful GIS software to their indoor mapping uses.

"Becoming an integral part of Esri's product catalog allows us to continue the provision of our services at the highest professional level," said Bernd Gruber, founder of indoo.rs. "It also fosters new and exciting future developments, as well as securing our leading-edge approach."

"We have seen the IPS market skyrocketing over the last few years," said Rainer Wolfsberger, CEO of indoo.rs, "and our enterprise customers showed a high demand for deep integration of IPS technology to release the benefits of such a solution at all levels of their organization."

The initial release of ArcGIS Indoors will include the acquired indoo.rs IPS capability to enable ArcGIS Indoors mobile apps to work with iBeacon-based IPS systems, which provides "blue dot" accuracy on mobile devices. ArcGIS Indoors supports other IPS formats such as Apple's indoor position service, and will add support for other IPS providers in coming releases. For more information about ArcGIS Indoors, visit go.esri.com/indoors.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright 2019 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, Indoors, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

About indoo.rs

indoo.rs is a specialist in indoor location-based services. Founded in 2010, indoo.rs counts 20 specialists focusing on developing, optimizing, and distributing indoor localization for mobile devices. The company is based in Austria, has a developer's hub in Vienna, Austria, and has an international branch in San Francisco, California. For more information about indoo.rs, please visit www.indoo.rs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005287/en/

Contacts:

Jo Ann Pruchniewski

Public Relations, Esri

Mobile: 301-693-2643

Email:jpruchniewski@esri.com