London Metropolitan University Wins Kira Talent's Best Higher Education Recruitment Award

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2019revealed the fourth-annual recipient of the Kira Award for Best Higher Education Recruitment Video.



London Metropolitan University 's outstanding student recruitment video has been selected as 2018's Best Higher Education Recruitment Video.

The award competition generated more than 3,400 votes from the higher education community, pointing to London Met's compelling video as a clear fan favourite.

In addition to collecting the most votes, London Met's video excelled in all areas of the Award Committee's judging criteria: Recruitment effectiveness, emotional appeal, entertainment value, and overall campaign effectiveness. The video has effectively communicated the school's unique selling points in an authentic student voice, leading to more than 1.3 million views across platforms.

London Met was up against five other competitors from Purdue University, University of Alabama, Thomas Jefferson University, University of Birmingham, and University of Leicester.

"When creating promotional materials, one thing we never want to do is blend in with the rest of the university crowd - we're different and we want to portray what makes us different in a unique and innovative way. That's exactly how we approached this project," said Hasnai Benkacem, Marketing Officer at London Met.

You can read the full analysis of the winning video on Kira Talent's blog .

About London Metropolitan University:

London Metropolitan University has been providing education to people from all backgrounds since 1848, with the creation of the Metropolitan Evening Classes for Working Men. Six schools teach cutting-edge, relevant courses across the arts, sciences, business, law and humanities. Accelerator - London Met's specialist business incubator - helps graduates get their enterprises up and running and was named among the Top Five 'Most Active' accelerators in Europe in 2015, highlighting its contribution to London's booming start-up industry.

About Kira Talent:

Kira Talent is the world's only holistic admissions solution designed for higher education. Founded in 2012, Kira transforms the admissions process by combining on-demand, timed video and timed written assessments with existing admissions requirements. Kira works with more than 300 programs worldwide to build applicant-first assessments that identify and select their best-fit students.

For more information about Kira Talent, please visit www.kiratalent.com .

Media Contact