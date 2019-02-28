Sensormatic Solutions offers wide range of loss prevention options and insights to address varied needs in more than 375 fast-fashion retail locations

Looking to grow and scale internationally, Canadian fast-fashion retailer, Ardene, partnered with Sensormatic Solutions to support their loss prevention strategy. The retailer is leveraging connected devices and solutions to reduce loss, improve store operations and enhance the customer shopping experience in more than 375 of its stores, across Canada and the U.S. Through a wide range of innovative Sensormatic solutions offering real-time insights, Ardene is deploying an innovative and tailored loss prevention program to meet the unique needs of their various store locations and configurations.

"As Ardene continues to expand and open new store formats, we need adaptive options that provide effective merchandise protection and a frictionless shopper experience," said Angie Dalios, director, Loss Prevention Security at Ardene. "With Sensormatic's broad assortment of solutions and capabilities, we are able to tailor our loss prevention program to each store layout and need, while ensuring an inviting environment throughout the entire customer journey."

Ardene's partnership with Sensormatic Solutions began in 2015 when the retailer implemented Sensormatic anti-theft tags and its next-gen Synergy storefront detection systems. As the company continued to expand and store configurations changed, they needed to deploy the right technology and solution configuration across each location. Ardene implemented Sensormatic RFID Overhead EAS detection systems at some malls with large exits, and Sensormatic Synergy visible pedestal systems in the majority of its stores.

"Ardene is taking loss prevention to another level by leveraging our assortment of best-in-class, connected technologies from one trusted source, which was an important factor in their selection process and final decision," said Bjoern Petersen, president, Sensormatic Solutions. "Ardene adopted Sensormatic solutions that work with its individual store designs to meet their unique needs and deliver a frictionless shopping environment."

To learn more, read the full case study here.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is a global leader in enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. For more information, please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

About Ardene

Ardene is the ultimate value fashion destination in North America and beyond. With 375+ stores, an expanding international presence, and a growing e-commerce business at ardene.com, the company is inspired by the ever-changing world of its customers. Ardene believes that fashion shouldn't be exclusive or intimidating it should be real, and it should be celebrated with youthful confidence and fearless enthusiasm. The company's mission is to connect with customers by offering unique and inspiring fashion experiences at the best price.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005094/en/

Contacts:

Anne Lines

Matter on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions

Work 1 978-518-4512

JCIretail@matternow.com



Ryan Nolan

Johnson Controls

Work 1 414-524-6170

ryan.p.nolan@jci.com