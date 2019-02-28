Uptick Newswire Hosts Arizona Silver Exploration, Inc. on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss New Acquisitions

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Arizona Silver Exploration, Inc. (the 'Company') (TSX-V: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF), an Arizona based silver and gold exploration company. President and CEO, Greg Hahn, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview Jolly asked Hahn for some backstory on himself and the Company. Hahn shared that he has been in the business of exploration for over 40 years and has traveled all around the country for exploration and mine development projects. He also explained that the Company began with the idea of starting a company based on the potential opportunities of Arizona.

Since then, the Ramsey Silver Project has proven to be quite successful for the Company and they are looking forward to getting started with their two additional acquired properties.

Jolly then asked why the Company decided to expand into Northern Arizona with their latest acquisition. Hahn explained that over two million ounces of gold have been produced in the Northwest corner of Arizona and that the acquired property represents substantial opportunities for the Company.

Jolly asked about the Company's Sycamore Canyon Property, which was acquired last year. 'It is a very high-grade system.', shared Hahn when explaining the successful analysis of the site. Hahn also explained that the site has never been drilled before, which the Company sees as even more potential. Hahn added that the newest acquisition has also never been drilled.

In discussing the Company's future plans Hahn stated, 'Our goal is not to become a mining company. We're an exploration company.'. He added, 'Our goal is to make a discovery, advance to a point where a mining company would want to advance further, and then sell it to them.'.

Jolly then asked for an update on the Ramsey Silver Project. Hahn shared that the site is rich in silver and will continue to be drilled as the funding becomes available. However, the project lacks gold, which is why the Company acquired two additional sites.

Hahn then shared that the prices for gold and silver are expected to continue to increase, which builds the value of the market and brings in interested shareholders. To close the interview, Hahn stated his belief that the Company has the potential to make significant discoveries and will continue to build shareholder value.

To hear Greg Hahn's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-greg-hahn-of-arizona-silver-exploration-inc-otcqb-azasf/

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of 'Stock Day,' and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC.

Greg Hahn, President, and CEO

Contact:

Mike Stark, Chairman, and Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2019 exploration program; objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2019 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2019 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

About Uptick Newswire and the 'Stock Day' Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its 'Stock Day' Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network 'Stock Day' Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Media Contact:

Uptick Newswire

602-441-3474

https://upticknewswire.com/

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537369/Uptick-Newswire-Hosts-Arizona-Silver-Exploration-Inc-on-the-Stock-Day-Podcast-to-Discuss-New-Acquisitions