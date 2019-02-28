MyLife.com, Inc.: MyLife Launches Online Homeservice Marketplaces "Reputation Score" Profile Rating Solution to Enhance Safety and Trust

Reputation Score™ to make engaging contractors safer through online marketplaces in United States

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / MyLife.com, Inc. the leading Reputation Score™ provider; enhancing safety, credibility, and trust for marketplaces, announced today it is now offering its Reputation Score to homeservice websites, allowing users to do surface level background checks on one-another prior to engaging online and in person. The new user rating system, engineered specifically to enhance trust by providing transparency of a user's actual background history, is expected to launch soon as part of a larger social impact initiative supporting the UN SDGs(Sustainable Development Goals).

The Reputation Score improves current marketplace rating and review systems by providing a more accurate and complete score based on an individual user's verified background report to establish trustworthiness. Online marketplaces will now have a familiar 5-star rating system that is based on much more than "site-specific" posted reviews to establish credibility. MyLife's Reputation Score provides transparent access to all participants' public background and social information. Having this access enables people to make better decisions for their homeservice needs.

Online marketplaces are riddled with risks, from simple misrepresentation to dangerous criminals. According to recent studies, over 33% of homeowners have a fear of engaging contractors from online home-service websites.

A national survey related to safety and trust within marketplaces also revealed:

55% of respondents would trust people on online sites if they showed background information with Reputation Scores.

75% of people said they would use these websites more often if they verified and Background checked people and made the data available.

Only 16% of users trust the companies and people they meet on these sites.

A recent FTC report shows only 8% of people say they are comfortable doing business with someone on marketplace platforms.

MyLife.com CEO Jeff Tinsley commented; "When considering allowing someone into your home for; home improvement, babysitting, or even cleaning services, you are opening your door to some uncertainties. We believe everyone should have the information to make the best decisions on who they let in their homes. Identity verification and access to the background checks although are not new concepts, individuals who are making the decisions need to trust but verify if that information is right for them to proceed with engagements."

About MyLife.com, Inc.

MyLife is the leading reputation platform, allowing people to control their personal information to improve their lives and make informed decisions about others. The company provides public background data on more than 325 million verified identities within the United States. Both individuals and businesses use their data to create trust both off and online. In business since 2002, MyLife has amassed 42 million registered users, added nearly 4 million new members in 2018, and its background data has appeared in more than 2 billion searches online.

*MyLife is a proud member of ReputationMatters and supporter of the United Nations SDG's

