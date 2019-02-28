Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce since February 15, 2019 it has received proceeds of $878,578.48 from the exercise of 7,513,154 previously issued common share purchase warrants. As of the date of this news release, the Company now has 128,927,269 common shares issued and outstanding.

The warrants were issued in connection with the Company's private placements and had exercise prices of $0.10, $0.12 and $0.15 per common share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the warrant exercises for work on the Company's Lapon Canyon Gold Project and general working capital.

Finally, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Renè Lessard to its board of directors. Renè is an independent sales consultant. He was the Sales Manager of Campagna Motors Inc. and T-Rex Vehicles Inc. Renè is a former director of Nemaska Lithium Inc. and Monarques Resources Inc. The Company also announces the resignation of Thomas Schuster as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Schuster for his contributions to the Company during his appointment to the Board of Directors and wishes him well in his future endeavors. Mr. Schuster will remain a consultant to the Company.

