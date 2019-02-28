New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - NexTech AR Solutions (OTC Pink: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) (the "Company" or "NexTech") is pleased to announce that it has released an upgraded user experience for its patent-pending web-enabled AR platform. The new web-based UX gives users the feel of being inside an app by allowing for 3D virtual AR objects to be previewed in a location and then "placed." After the virtual 3D object is "placed," the user can pan their mobile camera left and right while the object stays stationary, giving the consumer a realistic experience, known as simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM).

Demo 3D-AR

"Integrating IBM Watson's AI into our web-enabled 3D-AR platform puts NexTech at the forefront of the AR industry. With this new UX, we solidify our position as the most technologically-advanced web-enabled AR platform in the market today," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech. "Previously, users were unable to place a 3D object inside a room without using Apple's ARKit, Google's ARCore, or WebXR which is very limited and only works on iOS for browsers. Our new UX is a technological advancement that leapfrogs everything on the market today and offers a truly cross-browser, cross-platform, stable and reliable 3D AR experience inside the web."

This UX update is the latest initiative by NexTech to further bolster its offerings as a complete end-to-end solution for the growing e-commerce industry. Earlier this month, it launched its Try-It-On AR technology for eCommerce sellers, and just this week it announced its acquisition of Hoot to provide online retailers with 3D and 360-degree product photography solutions creating the industry's first end-to-end AR solution for e-commerce.

With the global retail e-commerce market projected to reach $4.8 trillion in 2021, (according to Statistica) technologies that can offer a more personalized online shopping experience like augmented reality are poised for rapid growth. Recent research states 74 percent of consumers expect retailers to offer an augmented reality experience, and one-third reported they would be more likely to buy a product after using AR to preview it.

NexTech's 3D AR platform for e-commerce provides online retailers with the tools that empower shoppers to make purchasing decisions, which ultimately drives conversions and spend which increases ROI. To see how NexTech's AR e-commerce platform works, view our demo site or contact us to learn more.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is bringing a next generation web enabled augmented reality (AR) platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics using a xAPI to the Cannabis industry, eCommerce, education, training, healthcare and video conferencing. Having integrated with Shopify, Magento and Wordpress its technology offers eCommerce a universal 3D shopping solution. With just a few lines of embed code, the company's web-enabled patent-pending platform offers the most technologically advanced 3D-AR technology anywhere. Online retailers can subscribe to NexTech's state of the art, 3D-AR/AI solution for $79/mo. The company has created the AR industry's first end-to-end affordable, intelligent, frictionless, scalable platform. To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com.

