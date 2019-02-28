Uptick Newswire Welcomes Archaeologist Dr. Robert Baer of SFRX on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Impressive Findings

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Seafarer Exploration (SFRX), a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company. Research Archeologist and Shareholder, Dr. Robert Baer, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin number four of the Company's five-part series, Jolly asked Dr. Baer for some background information on himself and his partnership with Seafarer Exploration. Dr. Baer shared that he has an extensive education and background as an archaeologist, as well as in serving as the archaeologist for exploration projects. His experience and goals have paired well with the Company and it has been a successful partnership.

Jolly then asked about the 1715 shipwrecks off the coast of Florida, as well as the treasure possible treasure that can be found there. Dr. Baer explained that the ships sank in a storm off of the coast of Florida, which has come to be known as the Treasure Coast. Overall, there are hundreds of sunken ships in this area, including three fleets.

Jolly followed by asking Dr. Baer to explain what he does for the Company. 'I'm the liaison between Seafarer and the state of Florida.', stated Dr. Baer. He continued by sharing that he works with getting all of the necessary permitting and fulfilling additional requirements so that the Company can perform its explorations.

Dr. Baer then stated that the Company has already succeeded in finding many historical artifacts through its numerous exploration projects. Many of these findings have had significant historical value. Currently, the Company has adapted its exploration process to include advanced technology, which only puts them on the verge of discovering even more artifacts.

Jolly then asked Dr. Baer about the exploration projects he has personally witnessed, and the revenues associated with any findings. Dr. Baer explained that typically 20% of the findings go to the state, while the other 80% goes to the salvage company.

Dr. Baer explained that currently, the Company is exploring the Melbourne beach shipwreck, which could lead to hundreds of millions of dollars of artifacts. This shipwreck could possibly represent one of the missing 1715 shipwrecks.

To hear Dr. Baer's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-dr-bob-baer-of-seafarer-exploration-corp-otcpink-sfrx/

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of 'Stock Day,' and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Seafarer Exploration:

Seafarer Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. The principal business of the company is to develop the infrastructure necessary to engage in the archaeologically-sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has secured multiple sites it believes contain historic and valuable shipwrecks. The company will use accepted archaeological methods to properly document, research and recover portions of the wrecks. Seafarer employs scientists and historians and is committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of every wreck it finds. www.seafarercorp.com

Disclaimer:

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as 'may,' 'expects," 'believes,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that was reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

Contact:



Kyle Kennedy

(813) 448-3577

About Uptick Newswire and the 'Stock Day' Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its 'Stock Day' Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network 'Stock Day' Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Media Contact:



Uptick Newswire

602-441-3474

https://upticknewswire.com/

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537367/Uptick-Newswire-Welcomes-Archaeologist-Dr-Robert-Baer-of-SFRX-on-the-Stock-Day-Podcast-to-Discuss-Impressive-Findings