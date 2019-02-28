Cherwell Software, LLC ('Cherwell'), a global leader in service management, has announced that NNIT A/S, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, has selected the Cherwell IT Service Management (ITSM) platform to improve customer experience.

NNIT chose the Cherwell ITSM platform as it enables the business to make changes and upgrade services quickly and efficiently. The goal is to significantly improve the overall user experience, and the platform will help NNIT to automate key process workflows, supporting tasks and related approvals, to increase productivity across its global 3,200-strong team and improve efficiency.

"Following a six-month evaluation of the solutions available in this space, we are confident that Cherwell and its local partner, Clever Choice, are the perfect match for our ITSM requirements," said Ricco Larsen, senior vice president of IT Operations Services at NNIT. "We need a solution that is able to scale up with us, offer greater functionality and empowers the IT team to adapt and make changes to the platform rapidly, as and when the business requires. Cherwell's ITSM platform delivers on all aspects and we are excited to see what else we can achieve together in this partnership."

The roll-out of the Cherwell platform will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, NNIT will implement core modules including the Service Management Portal, incident, request management and change management. During the second phase, NNIT's customers will gradually be onboarded to the system.

"The ability to support dynamic organizations such as NNIT, to grow a global presence and better support employees, partners and customers, demonstrates our platform's ability to offer the scalability, flexibility and low total cost of ownership required for digital transformation projects," said Andre Cuenin, chief revenue officer for Cherwell Software. "The relationship with NNIT highlights our growing commitment to the Nordic region as we continue to strategically invest and expand our operations to better support our partners and customers in this market."

"We introduced Cherwell into the Danish market almost four years ago with great success. We are proud to have been chosen by NNIT," said Teddy Schou, managing partner at Clever Choice. "It clearly demonstrates why we believe Cherwell offers a greater ratio between cost and value than the competition in the market currently offers."

About Cherwell Software

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell's adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.cherwell.com

About NNIT

For more information, visit: https://www.nnit.com/

About Clever Choice

Clever Choice established in 2014 and introduced Cherwell into the Danish market in early 2015. Since then, more than 25 Danish private public customers have chosen Cherwell and Clever Choice. This has positioned Clever Choice as one of the leading Cherwell partners in Europe.

Focus for Clever Choice has always been to stay close to the values of putting the customers first and the importance of not only selling software but focus on enabling the customers to get real value out of the investment and realize some true results that makes a solid difference and value for money.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cleverchoice.dk/

