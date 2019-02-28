sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,40  Euro		+0,60
+2,42 %
WKN: A14MS1 ISIN: DK0060580512 Ticker-Symbol: 5NN 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NNIT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NNIT A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,767
25,396
15:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NNIT A/S
NNIT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NNIT A/S25,40+2,42 %