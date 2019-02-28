EASY SOFTWARE AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|
Oliver
|Last name(s):
|Krautscheid
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
EASY SOFTWARE AG
b) LEI
391200PMGCWW5RD7BL90
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|DE0005634000
b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 4.000 subscription rights in the scope of a capital increase with subscription rights.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-25; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
|Language:
|English
|Company:
| EASY SOFTWARE AG
Am Hauptbahnhof 4
45468 Mülheim an der Ruhr
Germany
|Internet:
|
www.easy.de
Contacts:
Name:Martina Appold
Tel:0208-45016-106
Email: martina.appold@easy.de