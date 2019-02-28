EASY SOFTWARE AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Krautscheid

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

EASY SOFTWARE AG

b) LEI

391200PMGCWW5RD7BL90

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE0005634000

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 4.000 subscription rights in the scope of a capital increase with subscription rights.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: EASY SOFTWARE AG

Am Hauptbahnhof 4

45468 Mülheim an der Ruhr

Germany Internet: www.easy.de

Contacts:

Name:Martina Appold

Tel:0208-45016-106

Email: martina.appold@easy.de