Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - Sojourn Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SOJ) (OTC Pink: SJRNF) ("Sojourn" or the "Company") announces that it will change its name to ArcWest Exploration Inc. ("ArcWest") effective February 28, 2019.

The Company will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new stock symbol "AWX" and under the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers 03969H105/CA0369H1055.

For further information please contact Tyler Ruks, President and CEO AT 1 (604) 638-3695.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43091