Over 120 Colleges and Universities Embrace Groundbreaking Video Capture Software, Making Video Creation Easier for Instructors and Students

Echo360 launches first-of-its-kind Universal Capture, a unified software application for video recording and streaming on any device that eliminates cross-platform training and support costs.

RESTON, Virginia, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading video platform company Echo360 announced today the launch of its new Universal Capture software in response to higher education demand for an intuitive video capture solution that functions identically on Mac and Windows computers, both inside and outside of the classroom. Instructors can now record and share high-quality video from any device using the same software - without the extensive training from IT staff often required by other video platforms with disjointed solutions for Mac, Windows, classroom and personal recording. More than 120 colleges and universities around the world participated in the recent Universal Capture beta program and can now benefit from the general availability of the software.

"Students today want 24/7 access to high-quality course content - making it easier to review content on-the-go or revisit it before and after class. Echo360's Universal Capture software makes it easy for faculty to create that important content and then see how effectively it is reaching students," said Jason Sitek, Instructional Online Technologies & Support Specialist at Wilkes Community College. "Both students and faculty benefit. Students get more high-quality video of course content, and faculty get an easier way to record without the headaches of complicated software training."

With Universal Capture, instructors and administrators can, for the first time, use Mac devices for scheduled and on-demand lecture capture. But, regardless of which devices are used - whether Mac or Windows - instructors, students, and administrators reap the benefit of a single, highly-intuitive interface for recording the screen of their personal device, as well as for lecture capture. No dedicated hardware is required to run the new Universal Capture software, although the application also runs on optional Echo360 capture appliances. Features such as one-click capture ensure that faculty can use the application without additional training, freeing up their time to support students directly.

Universal Capture is the latest in a series of noteworthy Echo360 product enhancements, including expanded video management capabilities, advanced mobile engagement features, and tighter LMS integrations, to provide colleges and universities with a smarter video platform that enables truly active learning, smarter video management, and a new standard of learner analytics.

"At Echo360, we work every day to make meaningful learning moments more accessible to all students," said Fred Singer, Founder and CEO of Echo360. "With the Universal Capture application, we've tried to remove barriers preventing faculty from utilizing video capture technology and provide them with an easy way to record video and extend active learning beyond the classroom. We look forward to seeing what colleges and universities are able to create with this application."

The Universal Capture application is now available to all Echo360 partner institutions.

About Echo360: We believe that better outcomes start with great learning moments, wherever they occur. Developed by educators, our platform enables instructors to understand, and extend learning beyond the classroom by providing 24/7 access to not just course materials, but the discussions, meetings, and presentations where real learning happens. The data, video, and insights we generate help instructors and learning organizations extend their reach, spot challenges early, and quantify engagement. Each year, our platform is licensed by more than two million learners, and thousands of institutions, associations, and employers, across 30 countries worldwide.

