Last month's jump in new installations was mainly due to the pending FIT cut for installations not larger than 750 kW.From pv magazine Germany. Germany's Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has reported 578.9 MW of new PV systems were registered in January, marking a significant increase from December, when new additions totaled 376.5 MW. The main reason for the January increase is thought to have been a planned FIT reduction for PV projects ranging from 40 kW to 750 kW in size, stipulated by legislation introduced at the start of this month. The Bundesnetzagentur also reported that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...