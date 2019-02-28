'Women Developers of the Future', Turkey's biggest software, education and development programme realized by Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) to increase employment of women in technology sector, won the 'Women4Tech' Industry Leadership award in the 'Outstanding Achievement' category at the Glomo Awards (Global Mobile Awards) 2019.

Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu receiving the award at the ceremony which took place at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on the 28th of February. (Photo: Turkcell)

Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu received the award at the ceremony which took place at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on the 28th of February. Turkcell was the only telecom company to represent Turkey at the finals.

The focus of the Women Developers of the Future Programme is women aged 18 and older who are high-school graduates, college student or graduates who want to work in the mobile technology industry or who want to carry out their business ideas by using mobile technologies.

'Yes data, yes jobs, yes women in our industry'

Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu stated that Turkcell aims to use the technology to empower society at scale and added: "We started the Women Developers of the Future Programme journey with this objective. With this conscience, we have established Turkey's biggest women software, education and development programme to help drive transformation to assure gender equality in technology business. We employed test specialists among the participants in Women Developers of the Future Programme after trainings and entrusted Turkcell's digital services and solutions to them. Today, behind Turkcell's global success is the punctiliousness, elaborateness and efforts of these women. This award shows the success of the Women Developers of the Future Programme and we are proud to ensure women's contribution to the digital economy. The transformational value of technology as an equalizer empowers us to safeguard women's part in the digital ecosystem."

About Women Developers of the Future

The journey of the platform started with 1359 women from 60 cities in the first year of the project. 2.3 million lines of codes keyed in, and 170 thousand kilometers of road was travelled after the 1836 hours of in-class and 46 thousand 200 hours of online training.

Successful women developers who made it to the finals have the opportunity of internship or employments in technology companies or access to the Incubator Center and overseas trip to observe entrepreneurship in technology.

100 women who gained the right to attain the project development process were employed by Turkcell as test specialists. www.DigitalOperator1440.com

