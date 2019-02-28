Neighborly Acquires Dream Doors

Deal with UK brand grows the company to 22 service brands, £1.5 billion in annual system-wide sales and nearly 3,700 franchisees.

BANBURY, England, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly, the world's largest franchisor of home service brands, has announced the acquisition of Dream Doors, the UK's No. 1 kitchen makeover franchisor. The addition marks the first acquisition of 2019 and brings Neighborly to a total of 22 service brands, nearly 3,700 franchise owners and more than 850 colleagues across nine countries.

The deal includes 91 locally-owned and operated franchise showrooms of Dream Doors across the UK specialising in fully-fitted kitchen makeovers, replacement doors and countertops and the installation of new appliances. As a result, Neighbourly UK now consists of a total of six brands, including Aire Serv, Bright & Beautiful, Countrywide Grounds Maintenance, Drain Doctor, Mr. Electric and Dream Doors, and three support offices in Banbury, Manchester and Portsmouth.

"Dream Doors has delivered on its promise of 'new life for old kitchens and bedrooms' for the past 20 years, making the brand a perfect complement to Neighborly Brands' community of premium home services," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "This brand furthers our expertise for Neighborly in today's home improvement industry and accelerates the franchise's growth of in-demand home services throughout the UK."

"The successful acquisition of this value-add new brand builds on our position as a UK leader in the services, helping people to repair, maintain and enhance their homes and businesses. We are always looking to strengthen and grow our portfolio of brands in the UK and Europe and establish new strategic partnerships to help us maximise the breath and value of our franchise opportunities," says Jeff Meyers, Vice-President of International Operations for Neighborly. "We are really excited to have Dream Doors on board and welcome them to our neighborhood."

Based in Portsmouth in the south of England, Dream Doors was founded on providing kitchen makeovers and recently expanded to offer custom wardrobes. As a result of its proven business model and innovations, Dream Doors has received numerous franchise accolades and awards for excellent service and satisfaction over the years.

Founder and Chairman Troy Tappenden will step down and depart from the company. The Dream Doors network will continue to be overseen by Managing Director Philip Carr who has been instrumental in implementing the brand's long-term expansion strategy since 2017.

"By joining the world's largest franchisor of home services, Dream Doors will gain new vendor relationships, a powerful peer group of other Neighborly service brands and more," said Carr. "Supported by Neighborly's expertise moving forward, I look forward to this new phase of growth for our brand."

About Neighborly:

Neighborly is a holding company of 22 service brands, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing consumers' homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 15 service categories at www.getneighborly.com in the United States and www.getneighbourly.ca in Canada. The company was founded in 1981 as Dwyer Group and is based in Waco, Texas. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/.

