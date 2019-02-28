SusGlobal Energy Corp.: SusGlobal Receives Project Completion Report from the Advancing Water Technologies (AWT) Program, Funded by the Government of Canada Through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal") or the ( Company") (OTCQB: SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen free organic fertilizer, today announced that it has received the Project Completion Report from the Advancing Water Technologies ("AWT") Program. The Report is titled: Development, Optimization and Validation of an Innovative Integrated Anaerobic Thermophilic Digester for the Treatment of Organic Waste and Septage. The project was funded by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario and the Report was written by Brent Wootton, Barbara Siembida-Lösch, and Ryan Hill, a research team at Fleming College's Centre for Advancement of Water and Wastewater Technologies ("CAWT").

The Southern Ontario Water Consortium ("SOWC") applied research project was conducted at Fleming College's CAWT from January 2017 to December 2018. SusGlobal was the collaborating industry partner on this project, which focused on the development of a new and innovative technology for handling and processing organic residuals. This new technology utilizes the anaerobic mesophilic digestion process coupled with thermophilic digestion to maximize biogas yields and produce organic fertilizer through optimal operations.

The SusGlobal system was developed and optimized during project testing in a pilot-scale setting, followed by final validation testing at an Ontario dairy operation that conducted the two-stage digestion process. The methods and processes of data collection and analysis for the project during the operation of the integrated technology were designed to better understand and demonstrate the constraints and limitations of the integrated (two-stage) anaerobic digestion process. Results from the fertilizer quality and biogas yield data can be used to modify and optimize the operational design of modifications to existing anaerobic digestion facilities, as well as for design of new installations. Digester performance was assessed using total biogas production in addition to characterization of gas fractions; using percent values for methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2).

Liquid fertilizer product from the thermophilic digester, after removing bedding product from the digestate, was compared to provincial standards for metal content and agricultural value. In addition, the data has provided third-party validation of the innovative technology. This will provide direction leading to verification of the SusGlobal performance claims. Further, the results of this project have helped to address and inform SusGlobal regarding a commercialization barrier currently faced by the Company: how to treat organic solid wastes in rural communities cost-effectively.

Currently, there is a need for the diversion of Source Separated Organics ("SSO") from landfills in all parts of the world. SSO typically comprises 20-30% of the solid waste going to landfills. The province of Ontario currently collects a substantial quantity of the SSO stream available from larger municipalities and is a leading jurisdiction in North America for separating SSO from solid waste destined for landfills. However, very few small municipalities (less than 50,000 population) separate and collect SSO. There are many anaerobic digester treatment sites, such as at wastewater treatment plants or farm digesters, where existing infrastructure is underutilized and co-digestion (using two unique temperatures) of organic wastes is possible.

The synergistic technologies used in this project involve an anaerobic mesophilic digestion process coupled with thermophilic digestion to produce renewable energy through the conversion of animal biosolids and organic wastes together in the same equipment. This co-digestion process has benefits that include: energy recovery, electricity production, and liquid fertilizer production for horticultural or farm use. At locations where surplus anaerobic digestion capacity exists, there are opportunities to divert organic residuals from landfill. Where organics are already diverted (mostly to composting/fertilizer), there is potential to reduce electricity costs, trucking distances, and greatly increase production of renewable electricity and heat energy.

The immediate potential of the validated technology is to develop projects at larger dairy, cattle and hog feedlot or chicken growing operations to process farm wastes with local organic wastes to recover energy in the form of biogas. Using a thermophilic digester produces a pathogen-free liquid fertilizer that can be applied without restrictions currently facing direct biosolids land application.

About CAWT

Fleming College's Centre for Advancement of Water and Wastewater Technologies (formerly the Centre for Alternative Wastewater Treatment) is a research centre located at the college's Lindsay, Ontario, Canada campus. When its doors opened in 2004, the CAWT was primarily focused on researching treatment wetland systems and phytoremediation technologies for cold climates.

No longer focusing on just alternative technologies, in the last decade the CAWT has gained an international reputation for engaging in innovative water and wastewater applied research and offering technology development services to the private sector, governments, non-governmental agencies, and to universities.

Designed for customizable operations and project implementation, the CAWT is a unique centre with advanced infrastructure and on-site facilities.

The CAWT is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified by the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA), participates in the CALA Proficiency Testing Program, and has passed the VerifiGlobal Peer Assessment (ISO/IEC 17020:2012 Conformity Assessment in the scope of ISO 14034:2016 Environmental Management - ETV).

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen free organic fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy™. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com

