SRG Global and The Lighting Consultants form strategic partnership

Automotive customers will benefit from faster execution of leading-edge lighting and smart surface solutions

TROY, Michigan and REDDITCH, England, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRG Global is announcing its investment in The Lighting Consultants (TLC), creating a strategic partnership that will expand both companies' capabilities in illuminated and decorative solutions for the future of mobility.

SRG Global, a Guardian company, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high value coatings on plastic for the automotive and commercial truck industries. TLC is an automotive lighting manufacturer that offers cutting-edge, full-service interior and exterior lighting solutions.

"Our customers have challenged us to expand our technical competency around illumination, and similarly, TLC customers are eager for the company to increase their ability to scale up to bring innovations to the industry," says David Dunford, vice president of Engineering, Tooling and Innovation for SRG Global. "This relationship provides solutions to these challenges."

The two companies have already successfully worked on several projects in Europe and North America.

"The partnership is the next step in advancing our capabilities and we have aligned our vision for the future of lighting and smart surfaces being a key market driver," says Chris Eardley, company director of The Lighting Consultants. "We are impressed not only with SRG Global manufacturing excellence but also the company's culture and customer focus on future innovations. We see exciting times ahead for our companies and our customers."

"With their expertise and foundational knowledge of lighting - specifically controlling illumination statically and dynamically - we have instant access to a capability that would otherwise take us years to develop," says Jose Miguel Ivorra, managing director of Europe, SRG Global. "Together we will be able to offer dynamic lighting that is faster and more efficiently integrated into current and future applications."

About The Lighting Consultants

The Lighting Consultants (Lighting Consultants, Ltd.), headquartered in Redditch, England, delivers full-service contour and ambient lighting solutions delivered through innovation, cutting-edge technology and a commitment to excellence. Areas of expertise include conceptual design and pre-development, photometric development - SPEOS, electronic system and software design, manufacturing feasibility, high spec prototyping and low to mid volume manufacturing. Our commitment to quality is expressed through continuous improvement and commitment to IATF16949. We bring light to life.

About SRG Global

SRG Global, a Guardian company, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high value coatings on plastic for the automotive and commercial truck industries with a manufacturing presence in major world regions including North America, Western and Central Europe and Asia. SRG Global is headquartered in Troy, Mich., USA. Through its Research and Development Center in Taylor, Mich, USA, and its global advanced development process, SRG Global works to enhance manufacturing processes and accelerates development and delivery of the next generation of coating technologies and sub-systems. SRG Global engineers solutions for greater surface durability, structural integrity, enhanced functionality, vehicle efficiency and design flexibility. The result is the development of innovative exterior and interior products and processes that create value for customers and consumers and a positive impact in our environment and society. Beyond the finish.

About Guardian Industries

Guardian Industries, a global company headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, operates facilities throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Guardian companies employ 18,000 people and manufacture high-performance float glass; coated and fabricated glass products for architectural, residential, interior, transportation and technical glass applications; and high-quality chrome-plated and painted plastic components for the automotive and commercial truck industries. Guardian's vision is to be a preferred partner to our customers, suppliers, employees and communities based on a foundation of mutual benefit. This drives our relentless focus on improving people's lives by providing products and services they value more highly than their alternatives and doing so responsibly while consuming fewer resources. Guardian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc. Visit guardian.com.