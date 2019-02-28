Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has presented highlights of its 2018 exploration season on its Gold Drop Property, located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, in southern British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

The Gold Drop Property covers 5,628 hectares of geologically prospective ground in the well-mineralized Greenwood District, and hosts 8 or more known low-sulfide, gold-bearing veins or vein systems. These historical showings have had limited modern exploration. Recently, the Greenwood area has had a renewed interest by major and junior companies exploring precious and base metals in the district.

The 2018 diamond drill program focused on the C.O.D vein, which was first identified to be a target of interest in the spring of 2017. The company completed additional diamond drilling during the fall of 2018, completing a series of exploration holes south of the C.O.D trench, which intercepted the vein, successfully extending it by 160 meters. During 2018 a total of 71 diamond drill holes were completed on the C.O.D vein structure and 19 diamond drill holes were completed on the Everest vein for a total of 5,616 meters of drilling.

The highlights of the program are COD18-67 that intersected 129 grams per tonne gold and 1,154 grams per tonne silver over a 7.28 meter core length and COD18-70 which intersected 107.5 grams per tonne gold and 880 grams per tonne silver over a 6.90 meter core length.

The 2018 trenching program was completed on targets located during the 2017 soil geochemical sampling program, which resulted in the significant discovery of the southern extension of the historic Gold Drop Vein.

Historic production from the Gold Drop Vein System is reported to be 335 tonnes mined during 1926-1988 (mainly between 1933-1941) with 5,020 grams of gold (14.99 grams per tonne gold) and 35,894 grams of silver (107.1 grams per tonne silver) recovered.

Grab samples collected from this vein during 2018 assayed up to 3.37 grams per tonne gold and 43.9 grams per tonne silver.

The company completed a thorough trenching program in the C.O.D North area, located approximately 600 meters to the north of the C.O.D drilling worksite. The highlights include a grab sample of rusty quartz vein that assayed 15.45 grams per tonne gold, 159 grams per tonne silver and 114.5 grams per tonne tellurium; and a chip sample across a 40 centimeter wide northeast-southwest striking sub-vertical quartz vein, that assayed 21.7 grams per tonne gold, 216 grams per tonne silver and 149 grams per tonne tellurium.

