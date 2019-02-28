Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - Lomiko Metals' (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) subsidiary, Promethieus Technologies PLC (UK) has applied for listing in Europe. Lomiko owns 20% of both Promethieus Technologies Inc. (Canada) and Promethieus Technologies PLC (UK). Promethieus representatives are currently meeting with regulators to finalize the listing. Upon completion of this process, Promethieus intends to announce additional news pertaining to a financing.

In December, Promethieus changed its mandate to focus on Future Tech investments and has reviewed investment opportunities in electric vehicle infrastructure, clean energy, the Internet of Things, as well as clean-tech and green tech materials related to these technologies.

A. Paul Gill, VP Business Development of Promethieus Technologies and CEO of Lomiko Metals, stated: "If you look back to 1980, 1990 and 2000 you will see the birth of industries such as computers, the internet, and smartphones, respectively. We are confident that the Electric Vehicle Industry has reached the tipping point and will be the wealth creation industry for 2020."

J. P. Morgan estimates that by 2025 pure internal combustion engine vehicles' share of the market will drop to approximately 68%, with a further reduction to only 41% by 2030.

A. Paul Gill added: "The importance of energy materials such as graphene, uranium, vanadium, lithium, tantalum, gallium, cobalt and graphite to energy production, grid storage methods and mobile energy storage has already been identified by power and energy utilities worldwide. In addition, new opportunities in data storage and secure transactions are made possible by new software. IoT products are a massive trend in smart home automation that will introduce new smart devices to our homes and offices."

The company aims to seek and fund start-ups in these areas.

