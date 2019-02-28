Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - Upco International (CSE:UPCO) (OTCQB:UCCPF) (FSE:U06), a cloud-based global telecom carrier, announced the continuing development of UpcoPay, its innovative, highly secure and convenient eWallet solution addressing the multi trillion dollar digital payment industry. UpcoPay is an advanced eWallet system comprising a front-end app and robust back-end software to manage transaction tracking, reporting and a full range of other functions.

This solution is based on live transaction processing through integration with Upco's banking partner, eMoney plc. eMoney integration will extend the reach of the Upco App across Europe for Debit and Credit transactions and ensure full compliance with relevant regulatory frameworks within the European banking community.

Upco has signed its first agreement with SixthContinent Inc., the largest international platform for shopping cards with a network of more than 3000 leading brands including Amazon, Walmart, Starbucks and Macys, and a community of 400,000 users. This integration will provide cost-effective support for shopping card purchases via the SixthContinent platform, benefiting users while also generating income for Upco through service and transaction fees.

Andrea Pagani, President and CEO, stated: "The digital commerce market place is growing tremendously. PayPal (www.paypal.com) CEO has stated that the digital payments industry may become a $100 trillion market as the financial technology sector continues to grow rapidly. We want to position Upco as a major player in this space."

According to Statista, in 2019 the estimated total transaction value in the digital payments segment will amount to US$3.9 Trillion and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 13.2%, reaching an estimated US$5.7 Trillion by 2022.

For more information please visit the company's websites www.UpcoInternational.com and www.UpcoMobile.com or contact Andrea Pagani, CEO, at 212-461-3676 or email office@UpcoInternational.com. For Investor Relations contact Trent Collett at 778-808-1175 or by email at trent.collett@gmail.com.

