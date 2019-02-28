The Hartford is Named the Best Car Insurance Company for Senior Citizens, Says 4AutoInsuranceQuote

4AutoInsuranceQuote Has Just Posted a New Article that Highlights 10 Companies that Offer the Best Auto Insurance for Seniors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / The founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote, one of the nation's top auto insurance quote providers, are pleased to announce that they have just researched, written and posted a new article that examines the best auto insurance for seniors.

To read the new article, titled 'What are the Best Car Insurance Companies for Seniors?' it is entirety, please visit https://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/blog/best-car-insurance-companies-for-seniors/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that for many seniors, their hoped-for golden years are not always as financially stable as they would like. Many are living on fixed incomes, and are doing all they can to make ends meet.

The founders also realize that as drivers get older and more experienced, they typically can get better rates on their car insurance. To help seniors learn more about the best auto insurance companies for older drivers, the founders spent a great deal of time researching a number of companies. The new article highlights the 10 best car insurance companies in the country for senior drivers.

Coming in at number one on the list is The Harford. As the article notes, The Hartford is one of the most well-liked insurance companies for older drivers.

'One of the reasons The Hartford is so popular is because of its AARP program,' the article noted, adding that thanks to The Hartford's AARP plan, seniors can get discounted car insurance premiums along with certain bonus features.

'The Hartford's AARP car insurance for senior drivers, for example, allows drivers to enjoy a vanishing deductible, where your deductible decreases every year you remain accident-free.'

Another terrific bonus that comes from having The Hartford for insurance coverage is that the car insurance company doesn't drop drivers. They guarantee coverage unless drivers fail to pay their premiums or lose their driver's license, the article noted.

Other companies that made the list include GEICO, which has a specialized car insurance policy for senior drivers; Amica Insurance, which is known for their great customer service; and Allstate Insurance, which offers terrific deals for senior drivers.

About 4AutoInsuranceQuote:

4AutoInsuranceQuote is one of the leading auto insurance quote providers in the United States. Since 2008, 4AutoInsuranceQuote has provided more than one million free insurance quotes to American drivers. Please visit https://www.4autoinsurancequote.com today to see how much 4AutoInsuranceQuote can help drivers save on their auto insurance.

Contact:

James Wilcox

webmaster@4autoinsurancequote.com

4015807272

SOURCE: 4AutoInsuranceQuote

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537392/The-Hartford-is-Named-the-Best-Car-Insurance-Company-for-Senior-Citizens-Says-4AutoInsuranceQuote