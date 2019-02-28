TeamSpirit IM Recognized for excellence and quality in delivering unified communications solutions

SPIRIT DSP announced today that TMC, a US-based media company, has named its enterprise mobile video messenger TeamSpirit IM as a recipient of the 2018 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

TeamSpirit IM is secure enterprise mobile messenger with video conferencing for teams and workgroups. TeamSpirit IM provides a full set of features of popular IMs along with VideoMost videoconferences that are compatible (based on SIP, BFCP, H.323, H.239, XMPP, WebRTC, etc) with legacy video conferencing hardware such as Polycom, Cisco, Avaya, Huawei and with Microsoft Outlook and Skype for Business. TeamSpirit IM is not a cloud service, but a complete set of text messenger's source code, from UI to backend, which quickly enables rich, engaging messaging experiences inside any corporate mobile app. Licensees can put their own brands on mobile apps based on TeamSpirit IM. Enterprise clients and employees can communicate and collaborate within an application that is compliant with their company's corporate identity and requirements, including contact center solutions. Both video conferencing and IM servers reside in a corporate data center, not in a cloud, and all data is secured.

Full version of TeamSpirit IM is complete with VideoMost video conferencing Server and supports business-grade communication with up to 100 video participants in online meeting room. Product supports 16 videos on a smartphone screen (both iOS and Android).

"Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with SPIRIT DSP's commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "It's inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from SPIRIT DSP."

About SPIRIT DSP

SPIRIT DSP's innovative carrier-grade voice and video software platforms are used by carriers, OEMs and software developers. SPIRIT DSP software platforms serve more than 1 billion people in over 100 countries. SPIRIT DSP's software is licensed to/powers popular products from global technology leaders, including Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile, Dialogic, Ericsson, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+, Mavenir, Mitel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Polycom, Reliance, Samsung, Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE and over 250 others.

VideoMost.com is SPIRIT's software video conferencing server product, TeamSpirit.IM is its enterprise mobile messenger product available for licensing in source code.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces. Additionally, TMC bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on news sites and newsletters. For more information about TMC please visit www.tmcnet.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005568/en/

Contacts:

SPIRIT DSP

Dmitry Platonov

Marketing Manager

+7-(499)-995-23-85 (209)

platonov@spiritdsp.com

www.spiritdsp.com