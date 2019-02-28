At the request of Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from March 01, 2019. Security name: SES TO2 ---------------------------- Short name: SES TO2 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012011138 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 169810 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price, [SEK 0,40 - 1,00] per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for One (1) new share in Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: [September 2, 2019] - [September 13,2019] ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 11, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.